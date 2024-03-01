DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 27 - Friday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

Unlike Thursday, there are a lot of options to consider Friday, due mainly to injuries and favorable DraftKings pricing. That's going to make this slate difficult in a different way, but also more enjoyable -- especially if you enter multiple lineups. Milan is down Shabazz Napier, Nikola Mirotic and a few other backcourt pieces against an ASVEL team that gives up some of the most points in the league. Olympiacos will be without Nigel Williams-Goss and Giannoulis Larentzakis, and Nikola Milutinov remains sidelined as well. We will attempt to capitalize on all that in Friday's contest. Good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,900)

Everything always starts and ends with James -- even in a tough matchup like he has Friday against Barcelona. James is 29 points away from breaking the EuroLeague's all-time scoring record, and despite my doubts about him accomplishing that Friday, that in itself tells you what type of player you are getting.

Yago Dos Santos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($10,200)

There are a couple guards whose pricing makes me feel a little uncomfortable, but their usage absolutely warrants the rate. With Milos Teodosic out again, Dos Santos will run the show for Red Star. He has been shooting lights-out lately and has scored at least 20 points in all three EuroLeague games Teodosic has missed this season.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($11,300)

This is an extremely tough price to pounce on, but I have to give the man his flowers. There have been only four triple-doubles in EuroLeague history and Miller-McIntyre now has one of them. He flirted with that feat a couple other times as well. My doubts arise because Miller-McIntyre favors an up-tempo pace, and Fenerbahce likes to slow things down.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($10,500)

He was bothered by an injured thumb prior to the break, but with a few weeks off I expect him to be a full-go Friday. The matchup isn't great and Nando de Colo should be back, but this price is not too outlandish for a player with one of the best usage rates in the league.

Valuable Values

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,400)

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,700)

The two starters in the backcourt for Olympiacos will both benefit with their teammates being out. Williams-Goss backs up Walkup, so the latter should see 30 minutes in Round 27. Canaan could see some extra shots and usage with his club needing to find points somewhere.

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich ($7,500)

Leandro Bolmaro, FC Bayern Munich ($7,100)

These two get a bump with Sylvain Francisco and his high usage unavailable Friday. Expect these two players to do the bulk of the ball handling in Round 27.

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($7,400)

Javonte Smart, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($6,900)

This is a tricky one here because backcourt minutes will be available for Red Star, but neither player will likely see no more than 20 minutes -- unless Bayern goes with their three-guard lineup that is. Both players are rather talented, and either could get hot and be efficient enough to return value at their respective rates.

Maodo Lo, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($5,700)

Rodney McGruder, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($6,600)

Devon Hall, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($7,300)

All these guards will benefit from the injuries for Milan. I'm ranking them like this -- in order of positive predictive value. Lo is volatile, but if he starts it will be hard to avoid him. Hall is the safest option because his defense keeps him on the court, but he'also the most expensive.

Shaquielle McKissic, Olympiacos Piraeus ($5,300)

Ignas Brazdeikis, Olympiacos Piraeus ($5,100)

Both guys are versatile, especially Brazdeikis, who can fill both backcourt spots as well as the small forward position. They both will come off the bench, but both possess the ability to return 5x value, making them ultimate GPP options. Who fares better will likely depend on who gets going first.

Nando de Colo, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($7,800)

Ricky Rubio, FC Barcelona ($4,200)

I understand the major difference in prices here, but there are also major similarities. Both these players are among the most talented guards in the league and will be underpriced if they get 15-to-22 minutes. de Colo should at least be close to full speed after returning to action nearly three weeks ago. Rubio's status is uncertain due to a sore knee, and he's not even a lock to suit up. However, he jumped right into a key role with the Spanish national team and could do the same for Barcelona.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($9,900)

Shields is listed as a forward but fills a wing role. He is having a phenomenal season and should get even more usage with Mirotic and Napier out. It doesn't hurt that the matchup is very soft.

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($9,700)

It's a great matchup here, and the only worry is with Bayern fully stocked in the frontcout his minutes will probably be capped around 25-to-28 barring overtime. He absolutely has the upside to pay off his price tag in that amount of time though, which keeps him in play for me.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($8,800)

He has not been up to standards since missing a few weeks of action, but the price keeps slipping and if Baskonia can pick up the pace Friday, Hayes-Davis should benefit from that game script.

Willy Hernangomez, FC Barcelona ($8,600)

I really don't love any of the other top forwards on the slate, and there's no way I'm paying this price for Hernangomez -- unless Jan Vesely is ruled out.

Valuable Values

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($6,800)

His minutes were limited in Round 26 coming off an injury and with Moses Wright playing so well, but he got healthy over the break and helped his team win the Greek Cup. It doesn't hurt that he received high praise for being the most important player on this team due to his defensive abilities. The price is so cheap that I'm willing to dive in and hope he gets minutes in the 20s in Round 27.

Nicolo Melli, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($7,700)

Johannes Voigtmann, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($7,000)

Both guys will benefit with Mirotic out, and both are affordable in a soft matchup. Limit yourself to one of them, though.

Youssoupha Fall, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,200)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,000)

First things first these teammates are two completely diff positions. Fall is your 7 foot center and TLC of course if the SG/SF but the comparison here is both in that mid tier we fall to a lot and despite their volatility I think both have 4x upside on their good days.

Amine Noua, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,600)

You might assume the minutes decrease was due to Hayes-Davis returning but actually it was the severe foul trouble for Noua last couple games . I think he has 25 min upside here potentially making him for a good last piece as long as he continues to start.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($6,700)

should return to action here but he's only in play for me if he slides back into the starting lineup . This is the cheapest he's been all year.

