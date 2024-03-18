DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 30 - Tuesday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

There are so many great plays to kick off the first day of our final double-game week of the season. I love attacking Virtus guards when they are shorthanded in the backcourt, which they will be in Round 31. It opens up value for us and also gives us some very solid mid-tier pieces. The Real Madrid injuries are the most important to monitor, as the club could be shorthanded against a fantasy-friendly ALBA defense. As always, start your lineups by choosing your favorite top-tier guard and go from there. Good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($11,300)

This is a great bounceback spot for Miller-McIntyre, as Partizan plays fast and has allowed point guards to do their thing all season. We're fortunate to have almost all of the best guards on this slate other than Mike James, so choosing the correct one or two will be key.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas ($10,900)

Normally this would not be a favorable matchup, but Virtus is down its top two backcourt defenders in Daniel Hackett and Isaia Cordinier, so Evans -- who is priced down -- is in prime position to excel Tuesday.

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,000)

ASVEL has been playing a lot better recently and Paris Lee -- an above average defender -- will likely slot back into the starting lineup. However, Baldwin's size should allow him to get whatever looks he wants.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($9,600)

I admittedly haven't been playing Campazzo much lately, but if Sergio Llull joins Sergio Rodriguez on the inactive list, I think he's way more of an option than he usually is.

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($9,200)

James Nunnally returned last week, but that didn't stop Avramovic from having another huge night. He will be part of a high-paced game against Baskonia, so despite all of Partizan's guards being available I wouldn't fault anyone for a heat check on Avramovic.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,800)

Lee returned in Round 29 and showed a little rust. If he starts Tuesday, though, he's a very appealing play. Even if he does start I don't think he will get 35 minutes like he did earlier in the season, as Nando de Colo is back and Noam Yaacov is getting a shot. Lee checks in at a prime price, and if he starts and gets 25 minutes that should still be enough to return useful value.

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,000)

The floor has been nice lately and the matchup is extremely favorable. He's going to hit 30.0 DraftKings points again soon, and I'll want to be heavy on him when he does.

Marco Belinelli, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($8,600)

The guards are depleted for Virtus, and with Alessandro Pajola being foul-prone and having to deal with Evans there's a chance we could see Belinelli play the most minutes he has the entire season. If that turns out to be the case, we could be looking at a great mid-tier value given Belinelli's incredibly high shot rate.

Valuable Values

Iffe Lundberg, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($7,300)

Alessandro Pajola, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($6,100)

One of my rules for this slate will be including at least one of the Virtus guards I mention in this article in each of my lineups. These two check in here, as they both should be pushed in a game Virtus needs to win. Lundberg is more of a natural scorer whereas Pajola will run the offense.

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,500)

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,100)

It will be a great game environment for the ever-so-volatile Olympiacos guards. Canaan starts and has to knock down shots. If he does, that will lead to more minutes and more fantasy points for us. Williams-Goss comes off the bench and runs the offense and will have to avoid the fouls. Both have very high ceilings Tuesday.

Rihards Lomazs, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($3,100)

We have no idea what the minutes will be, but he falls under my Virtus guard rule. I'm projecting him to see 10-to-18 minutes right above the minimum price.

Carlos Alocen, Real Madrid ($3,800)

Danilo Andjusic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($4,100)

Here are two punt guards if you need them. Alocen is only in play if both Llull and Rodriguez sit. Andjusic has gotten at least 14 minutes in three straight games, though I am worried about the rug being pulled out there.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,200)

The minutes are frustrating lately, but he has the highest ceiling of any forward on the slate. Zach LeDay will almost certainly be out for Partizan, and Moneke could easily take advantage of this matchup.

Kevin Punter, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($10,000)

if you find yourself needing to spend up on a forward with a safe floor, Punter could be your guy, as I think he hits at least 2.5x value in an up-tempo game. Do not be scared off by his previous two games, as he faced teams that are slower than molasses.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($9,800)

I know we're not his biggest fans from a fantasy perspective, but with Virtus down a couple key players he should have the ball in his hands more than he usually does.

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid ($9,100)

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid ($8,400)

I'm very interested in these two if Mario Hezonja is forced to miss Tuesday's game. If Hezonja gives it a go I'll most likely avoid all those who fill the small and power forward spots for Real Madrid.

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid ($8,700)

Real Madrid typically only runs two true centers in Tavares and Vincent Poirier. If Poirier is forced to sit Tuesday, this could lead to a minutes bump for Tavares against one of the softest interiors in the EuroLeague.

Valuable Values

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,700)

Moses Wright, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,500)

These two get the best matchup for centers you can ask for, and are both priced to play. Fall will start and Wright will spell him, and the latter has been playing at a particularly high level.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($7,500)

He's still cheap, and the big game from him can't be far off. He's a menace on the boards and is live for a double-double in a fast-paced game.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin ($7,300)

Louis Olinde, ALBA Berlin ($7,300)

These are some last-piece-in options for me. I love their talent and their floor, but ALBA's frustrating rotation caps their ceiling.

Brady Manek, Zalgiris Kaunas ($6,500)

Arnas Butkevicius, Zalgiris Kaunas ($5,700)

With Rolands Smits out these are the two Zalgiris power forwards who will benefit in terms of minutes and usage.

Mateusz Ponitka, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($4,900)

He's not the best when it comes to fantasy points per minute, but if LeDay is out, Ponitka will likely start and give them around 20 minutes at the forward spots.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kurt Jones plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: KURTJONESWVKURTJONE, FanDuel: KURTJONESWV.