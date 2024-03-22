DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 31 - Friday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

We wrap up the double-game week with a full slate of games and not much injury news to note other than the one Bayern's Devin Booker picked up Wednesday. With minutes opening up and a friendly matchup I really want to have exposure to Bayern's frontcourt on Friday. As always I think it's imperative we start our lineups with the stud guard of choice, as few players possess the upside they do. Good luck, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($11,400)

What is there to say? He dropped 56.8 DraftKings points Tuesday and finished with fewer than 31.0 just once over the last eight Rounds. Bayern has been beaten by guards lately, which also plays into Baldwin's favor.

Mike James, AS Monaco ($10,900)

Well, well, well. James is priced down a bit and will face a Valencia team that can be beaten by opposing guards. They play at a slow pace, but James remains as good as it gets.

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,500)

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,200)

I really do not like this matchup, but there is a lack of top-tier guards on this slate, so one of these guys could truly get 3x if Luca Vildoza remains out.

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,300)

A very tough matchup and the minutes are down, but when Wilbekin is hot he's matchup-proof and I think he's capable of getting at least 27.0 DraftKings points Friday.

Valuable Values

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($8,100)

Milos Teodosic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($7,700)

Javonte Smart, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($7,400)

It frustrates me having to list them all, but they've been very tough to pin down. Unfortunately it's a spot we have to target with Yago Dos Santos sidelined and Virtus down its top defender in Daniel Hackett.

Tomas Satoransky, FC Barcelona ($7,800)

He checks in below $8,000 for the first time in a long time despite still getting 25 minutes most games. All it takes is a spike game on the glass for Satoranksy to pay off this tag.

Alessandro Pajola, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($7,000)

He will continue the Virtus offense with Hackett out, and recently we've seen some big games from opposing guards facing Red Star.

Stefano Tonut, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($4,600)

He started last game and played 27 minutes with Maodo Lo alongside him. He could be just as busy or more Friday with Lo slowed by an injury. Don't forget Rodney McGruder is no longer with this team, which is starting to really thin out Milan's backcourt.

Ricky Rubio, FC Barcelona ($6,400)

He's still too cheap, guys. I do not understand why DraftKings is dragging their feet with this price, but until he returns less than 3x I'll continue rolling with a player of his skill level.

Jordan Loyd, AS Monaco ($6,200)

He started Wednesday, played 17 minutes and returned right around 3x at $7,000. Now he gets a better matchup and is far cheaper.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($10,100)

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($10,700)

Might be the time where we just always play one or the other in every lineup . These guys are the whole team and just have such great ceilings it's hard to see both failing as they make this playoff push .

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($9,900)

Without Hackett we saw him play the role of playmaker in some of the sets and it lead to a 3x game from him and now gets an up tempo game vs CRV.

Semi Ojeleye, Valencia Basket ($8,500)

Damien Inglis, Valencia Basket ($8,700)

Both will continue to benefit from the absence of Brandon Davies and although I think the price is hiked a bit both have the capabilities of 30+ FPTS.

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($9,600)

If Ibaka cannot come thru for us in this matchup vs Maccabi which is extremely friendly it may be time we cool off on him until he's below 9k. Elite matchup elite upside but will he ever see full minutes again?

Valuable Values

Vladimir Lucic, FC Bayern Munich ($7,100)

At an affordable rate and with the injury to Booker he will be forced into 30 minutes in an up-tempo game against Maccabi, a team that allows some of the most points in the league.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,300)

The kid is just playing at a very high level right now. It even translated over to FIBA when he was carrying his country during the international break. I'm willing to take the heat check on this versatile sharp shooting SF/PF.

Jaime Pradilla, Valencia Basket ($5,900)

He should be the biggest beneficiary minutes-wise with Davies and Boubacar Toure out, as he started last game and saw season high 26 minutes .

Ante Zizic, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($4,600)

Zizic is a true center who is very cheap and could play anywhere from 10-18 minutes with solid FPPM numbers.

