DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 32 - Friday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

We have a tough three-game slate on tap Friday. The game with the highest total features ALBA, whose players have seen their prices increase to an uncomfortable range without much for minutes and upside, and Fenerbahce, who runs a deep, talented rotation that is tough to pin down. It doesn't help that Fenerbahce is a massive favorite with one of the biggest spreads we have seen all season. Unfortunately things don't get much easier after that, as three of the remaining four teams are defensive-oriented and the one team with an exploitable matchup -- Real Madrid -- is also deep and talented. The injury news to monitor centers around Virtus Bologna with Daniel Hackett and Isaia Cordinier uncertain. Red Star will be rather shorthanded in the backcourt with Milos Teodosic joining Yago Dos Santos on the sidelines. Good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,900)

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,200)

I truly don't know where to start with the top tier because I cannot stress enough how low of a floor all these guys have despite what the box scores show. With that being said, I can see this being a low-scoring slate and one of the high-usage guards on the Panathinaikos roster should be able to put up at least 25.0 DraftKings points.

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($9,000)

If Red Star has any chance to keep it close Friday they will need Nedovic to remain on a roll. He will once again be asked to carry the load in a depleted backcourt that will be light on ball-handlers.

Marco Belinelli, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($8,300)

I think I'll actually prefer Belinelli more if Hackett returns. Hackett is his club's top floor general and can get Belinelli the ball and also assume some of the scoring responsibilities.

Nick Calathes, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($8,800)

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,400)

One of these guys will have to do his damage early because the spread suggests their fourth-quarter minutes could be minimal.

Valuable Values

Marko Guduric, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,400)

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($5,900)

Dorsey has been starting, so he has a legit chance to play early and also soak up some garbage time minutes. Guduric has been playing great and is a garbage-time candidate as well.

Javonte Smart, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($6,800)

It has been a rough go for Smart lately, but he will have an opportunity to get back on track with Teodosic unavailable.

Martin Hermannsson, ALBA Berlin ($7,000)

He has recorded three straight games of 3x value at this price since Matteo Spagnolo went down. He won't get garbage-time minutes but could still do enough to pay off this tag.

Branko Lazic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($3,500)

I don't think you need to dip this far down the board, but if you want to load up studs you can fit in Lazic, who should play 15-to-22 minutes at a bargain-barrel price.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($10,700)

The big thing here is that Lessort's minutes have really ramped up for two reasons. First, Panathinaikos is trying to get as high as they can in the standings, and second, he has done a great job avoiding early fouls. If the best center in the league gets 30 minutes again he will be crucial on a slate like this.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid ($10,000)

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid ($9,100)

The last thing I want to do is count on these guys at these prices, but it's really tough not to give them a long look with how well they're playing and the fact the ball continuously finds their hands.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($10,300)

I do not like the matchup but if Hackett and Cordinier remain out I think his usage will be high enough to hit the 30-point mark on DraftKings again.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($9,600)

I rarely see the upside in rostering Hayes-Davis on most slates, but Friday's slate is not like most, and if he puts up at least 36.0 DraftKings points you will need a lot to go right to top lineups that he is part of.

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid ($8,700)

Vincent Poirier, Real Madrid ($8,000)

The two big men for Real Madrid have a good matchup. With both healthy I don't envision much upside for either, but if one of them hits 3x he will be a helpful last piece in your lineups.

Valuable Values

Johnathan Motley, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($8,400)

ALBA surprisingly kept it close last time they faced Fenerbahce, and in that game Motley put up 22.0 DraftKings points over 20 minutes. If he plays the same Friday he should be able to outmatch and out-rebound ALBA's frontcourt.

Rokas Giedraitis, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($7,200)

Adam Hanga, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($7,100)

These guys are listed as forwards, but Hanga has been running the point and Giedraitis often fills a spot-up shooter spot on the wing. Both should get an uptick in usage with Red Star's backcourt again depleted, though Giedraitis has not really capitalized yet because he has not been as agressive as I'd like him to be.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,600)

I'd like to confirm Dyshawn Pierre is out again because in that case I trust Biberovic's minutes more. Even if Pierre does play though, Biberovic could get plenty of minutes late, and he has been playing exceptionally well.

Gabriel Deck, Real Madrid ($6,500)

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid ($7,300)

At some point one of these guys is going to wake up and break a slate.

Awudu Abass, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($5,200)

He has been benefiting from the backcourt injuries by filling the true small forward role. However, I want to confirm at least Cordinier is out before before trusting the minutes again.

