DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 7 - Friday

Slate Overview

This slate is not as juicy as Thursday's, not only because it contains three fewer games but the star power is very much lacking. Nevertheless, someone has to win that $1,000 top prize on DraftKings so it may as well be one of us! There isn't much to monitor in terms of injuries, but we do have a couple returning players who check in at a decent price in Nemanja Nedovic and Nicolas Laprovittola, who is Barcelona's usage leader. On short slates like this I really like leaning into stacks, with a maximum of three players per team. My favorite game to target will be the matcup between Panathinaikos and ALBA.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,900)

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure this one out. We're talking about the best player in Europe on a slate that lacks sizzle at home in a favorable matchup. He will be at least 65 percent owned, and with Jordan Loyd healthy again his ceiling could be capped at this price soon. However, on a slate where we just want raw points I don't believe this is that day.

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos Athens ($9,400)

I like him a lot more if Luca Vildoza sits, but that looks unlikely. Sloukas is one of those veteran guards that can provide a steady floor due to high usage. I would prefer to know if he's starting before locking him in.

Nicolas Laprovittola, FC Barcelona ($8,300)

Laprovittola should return in Round 7. We will monitor the starters, but he's the engine for Barcelona and the price is right for a three-game slate.

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin ($9,900)

Brown's price has skyrocketed but he deserves it. He's doing so much for ALBA and the matchup is beautiful. He's really starting to look comfortable in Europe.

Valuable Values

Jordan Loyd, AS Monaco ($7,500)

Loyd returned last week and immediately saw 20 minutes. I think that number could increase in Round 7, and he commands a high field goal attempt rate when he's on the court. There aren't many bargains among Friday's group of guards, so I don't mind taking a volatile guy like Loyd below the $8,000 mark.

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($6,000)

Much like Loyd he's scoring dependent, but we can afford to risk it with these types of players when they're priced like this. He will likely come off the bench but he is a microwave scorer who can get hot quick, and Red Star is down a couple players who usually get minutes in the backcourt or on the wing.

Matt Thomas, ALBA Berlin ($7,300)

Thomas is one of the best three-point shooters in Europe. Unfortunately that's about all he does so you need him to be locked in from long range. Still, I think if he comes even close to 3x value in a good matchup it could be enough.

Matteo Spagnolo, ALBA Berlin ($5,800)

Spagnolo has been starting and playing 20 minutes per night. He has really struggled with his shot of late -- 0-for-15 over the last three Rounds -- but if he can get a couple to fall he can walk into 3x value, which is exactly what we are looking for.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos Athens ($10,700)

Hopefully people are scared off after his quiet Round 6, but ALBA is not the imposing force Barcelona is, and if he avoids foul trouble I think is floor is around 27.0 DraftKings points.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos Athens ($9,000)

With Juancho Hernangomez out of action I see no reason for Mitoglou to see a drop in minutes. While Hernangomez is sidelined, Mitoglou will be asked for more offensive production than he's ever had to provide in his career.

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona ($9,200)

I love attacking Red Star on the interior with Joel Bolomboy constantly chasing blocks. Willy Hernangomez and Vesely take a bite out of each other's stats, but I think both are fine stabs in GPPs with this matchup. You'll see me say this a lot, but if either Barcelona big man gets in foul trouble the other will likely have a ridiculous game.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin ($9,600)

At this price he's more of a floor play and/or someone to include in a stack. He has really improved this year and the usage is up, but this price is steep.

Valuable Values

Joel Bolomboy, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($7,400)

The matchup is not great, but he's so athletic he can get a double-double before you even turn around, and if he can get us 20.0 DraftKings points we will take that all day. With Marko Simonovic out there is one less big man for head coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos to turn to, so Red Star will likely continue leaning on Bolomboy.

Youssoupha Fall, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($7,200)

The big man has been hooping lately, averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, a steal, a block and 25.9 DraftKings points over the last two Rounds. We saw a Fall -- Moustapha, no relation, though -- go off Thursday, and this Fall is very much in play despite his volatility.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($7,100)

TLC returned from a two-game absence in Round 6 and hit the ground running. There is ample usage available for him if he can just avoid fouls and injuries.

Yanni Wetzell, ALBA Berlin ($6,300)

This play and the next are darts. They're very risky but I do like their potential. Wetzell is one of my favorite players in Europe. He played well for New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup but has been sidelined due to injury. Well, he returned in a domestic game over the weekend and dropped 14 points in 15 minutes. That's the type of player he is.

Mike Tobey, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($4,900)

The recent playing time isn't great, but he's so cheap, and with Simonovic out if any Red Star frontcourt player gets in foul trouble Tobey will be asked to do more against his former team. There is indeed a revenge narrative her.

