DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 9 - Thursday

Slate Overview

The second Round of the double-game week kicks off Thursday, and although there haven't been many surprises in regards to injuries and availability, continue to keep an eye out, as this will be the second game in three days for some teams and the third in five days for those who played a domestic contest Sunday. Even those who will be available could play a little less than usual, so I generally expect key players who handled a full workload in Round 8 to play a little less Thursday. Two key guards for Fenerbahce -- Nick Calathes and Marko Guduric -- remain uncertain, Red Star has all kinds of injury issues and the absence of Nigel Williams-Goss will open up some opportunities for his Olympiacos teammates below.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($11,300)

Campazzo will be rightfully be a chalky play Thursday. He is the best fantasy-point-per-minute player in league and owns one of the safer floors as long as the game remains competitive. I only expect him to play 25-to-27 minutes Thursday, but that's right around what he is averaging.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($10,600)

Yes, Larkin is volatile, but his minutes might not be at risk like some others because Efes needs him and he doesn't play every domestic game in the first place. Sometimes it's just best to go with the guys you know will be on the court.

Mike James, AS Monaco ($10,800)

I keep saying it, but with Monaco at full strength James doesn't have to do as much. He is priced down a bit, and he makes for a bounceback candidate after a bit of an off night in Round 8.

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($10,400)

Wade Baldwin IV should be good to go for Round 9, but the price is right for Brown, who is always a threat for a double-double. Fenerabhce plays at one of the slower paces in the league, but Brown is still in play for me due to his floor.

Milos Teodosic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($10,200)

Teodosic is the wild card of this group and strictly a GPP play for me. The 36-year-old will be relied upon more with Shabazz Napier out with a broken nose, and he only saw 20 minutes Tuesday, so he could push for 25 or more in Round 9. He fares well in fantasy points per minute, so the conditions are right.

Valuable Values

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($7,400)

Nedovic was priced back up a bit, and he will face a tough matchup, but I don't think the price is high enough yet for a player who can score in bunches and will also not have Napier alongside him.

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,800)

Williams-Goss being out seemingly makes Canaan's minutes safe, and that's ideal for a player who is a very effective three-point shooter.

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,600)

Dorsey will be in play only if Guduric and Calathes remain out. If that's the case, this price is too cheap for someone who should rebound from a tough shooting night Tuesday.

Maodo Lo, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($7,800)

I'd prefer he be a tad cheaper, but the truth of the matter is he's the only point guard head coach Ettore Messina really likes, so he will continue having ample opportunities.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($11,100)

Like Campazzo I could see Mirotic playing a couple minutes less after logging 30 in Tuesday's Italian derby. However, he is so talented that I can't fade solely because of that.

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid ($9,100)

I don't want to jinx it, but it the $10,000 version of Tavares finally back? His numbers over the last two Rounds suggest he is, and if he stays out of foul trouble 3x value is well within reach.

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,400)

Right when I thought Fall was about to be priced too high, Williams-Goss goes down, and although they play different positions that's one less reliable guy available. I see no issue with Fall, who gets a matchup with a team I like to attack on the interior. However, in my experience, whenever a Fall gets priced too high in EuroLeague contests it usually doesn't go too well.

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,900)

Kostas Papanikolaou, Olympiacos Piraeus ($8,800)

With Williams-Goss out it will not be only the Olympiacos guards who need to step up. It will be everyone, including these two, who could be tasked with more shots and playmaking duties because Thomas Walkup can't do it all.

Luka Mitrovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($8,700)

DraftKings simply refuses to increase his price, and I will continue taking around 3x value from Mitrovic as a result.

Valuable Values

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,800)

Johnathan Motley, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,700)

The pricing is getting a bit tighter, and without as many cheap-to-affordable options available these guys remain in play for me. They will split time, but if one gets in foul trouble a big ceiling is possible for the other.

Johannes Voigtmann, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($7,300)

Look at Voigtmann, but only if he starts. In the five games he opened on the court up to this point, he averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 triples per contest. In the three games in which he worked as a reserve he tallied only 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per night.

Rokas Giedraitis, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($7,500)

This is such a cheap price for Giedraitis, and with all the injuries on the Red Star side I think he will be asked to play more shooting guard than small forward, and should open up some minutes and field goal attempts.

