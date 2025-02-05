EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 25 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5

PICKS TO CLICK

Trevion Williams Over 6.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

Maccabi will once again be without Jaylen Hoard, and although they gave Levi Randolph nearly all the power forward minutes in Round 24, I think we see Williams take a chunk Wednesday, as he is a much better matchup size-wise against Chimezie Metu. If we can get 15 minutes out of Williams I think he's aggressive enough to hit this mark. Any foul trouble from Jasiel Rivero or Roman Sorkin gives us a big boost here.

Rokas Jokubaitis Over 4.5 Assists (-102 FanDuel)

Barcelona and Maccabi are ceding the most assists to opposing guards over the last 10 games, and Jokubaitis and Tamir Blatt pick up nearly all of Maccabi's dimes. Barcelona plays a style of defense that forces opponents to move the ball, and I think Jokubaitis capitalizes.

Nigel Williams-Goss Over 5.5 Assists (+100 FanDuel)

Olympiacos and Paris poured in the points last time they met, and Paris does that frequently, which is why I like this prop. Williams-Goss has run the show in Thomas Walkup's absence, and he could be even busier with Luca Vildoza unavailable for Round 25. Fouls can be a concern for Williams-Goss, but if he gets 30 minutes in a game with this pace he can reach this benchmark.

