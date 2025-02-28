Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on February 28, 2025 1:55PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Baskonia's Khalifa Diop will suit up for Round 27.

Virtus Bologna's Tornike Shengelia and Achille Polonara will not be in uniform Friday, but Ante Zizic and Matt Morgan will be.

Nikola Milutinov and Luca Vildoza will suit up Friday for Olympiacos, but Saben Lee will not.

Shane Larkin, Vincent Poirier, Daniel Oturu and Derek Willis will suit up Friday for Efes.

ALBA's Justin Bean will be available for Round 27, but Matteo Spagnolo, Malte Delow and Robert Baker II will not be.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

ALBA Berlin at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

BER

EFS

Justin Bean

Shane Larkin

Robert Baker II

Vincent Poirier

 

Daniel Oturu

 

Derek Willis

 

Ridvan Oncel

 

Salih Altuntas

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -14.0
Total: 170.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

OLY

VIR

Nikola Milutinov

Will Clyburn

Keenan Evans

Ante Zizic

Thomas Walkup

Matt Morgan

Saben Lee

 

Luca Vildoza

 

Moses Wright

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -7.0
Total: 162.5

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

BKN

PAR

Kamar Baldwin

Isaac Bonga

Khalifa Diop

Frank Ntilikina

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -7.5
Total: 167.0

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

PAO

ASV

Mathias Lessort

Joffrey Lauvergne

Omer Yurtseven

David Lighty

Wenyen Gabriel

Mbaye Ndiaye

Marius Grigonis

Charles Kahudi

Tibor Pleiss

 

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.0
Total: 167.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
