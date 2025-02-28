EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Baskonia's Khalifa Diop will suit up for Round 27.
Virtus Bologna's Tornike Shengelia and Achille Polonara will not be in uniform Friday, but Ante Zizic and Matt Morgan will be.
Nikola Milutinov and Luca Vildoza will suit up Friday for Olympiacos, but Saben Lee will not.
Shane Larkin, Vincent Poirier, Daniel Oturu and Derek Willis will suit up Friday for Efes.
ALBA's Justin Bean will be available for Round 27, but Matteo Spagnolo, Malte Delow and Robert Baker II will not be.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
ALBA Berlin at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
BER
EFS
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -14.0
Total: 170.5
Olympiacos Piraeus at Virtus Segafredo Bologna
Status Check
OLY
VIR
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -7.0
Total: 162.5
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Status Check
BKN
PAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -7.5
Total: 167.0
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Status Check
PAO
ASV
Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.0
Total: 167.0
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!