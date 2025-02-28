EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 27 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Baskonia's Khalifa Diop will suit up for Round 27.

Virtus Bologna's Tornike Shengelia and Achille Polonara will not be in uniform Friday, but Ante Zizic and Matt Morgan will be.

Nikola Milutinov and Luca Vildoza will suit up Friday for Olympiacos, but Saben Lee will not.

Shane Larkin, Vincent Poirier, Daniel Oturu and Derek Willis will suit up Friday for Efes.

ALBA's Justin Bean will be available for Round 27, but Matteo Spagnolo, Malte Delow and Robert Baker II will not be.

THE SLATE

ALBA Berlin at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -14.0

Total: 170.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -7.0

Total: 162.5

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -7.5

Total: 167.0

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.0

Total: 167.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.