PREGAME UPDATES
Rodrigue Beaubois will suit up Friday for Efes.
Partizan's Isaac Bonga will be available for Round 30, but Mitar Bosnjakovic will not be.
ALBA's David McCormack and Justin Bean will not play Friday.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
ALBA Berlin at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
BER
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -15.5
Total: 175.0
Zalgiris Kaunas at FC Barcelona
ZAL
BAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -7.0
Total: 165.0
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
EFS
PAR
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -4.5
Total: 166.0
