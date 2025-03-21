Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 30 - Friday

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 30 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on March 21, 2025 3:18PM EST
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Rodrigue Beaubois will suit up Friday for Efes.

Partizan's Isaac Bonga will be available for Round 30, but Mitar Bosnjakovic will not be.

ALBA's David McCormack and Justin Bean will not play Friday.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

ALBA Berlin at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

BER

PAO

David McCormack

Mathias Lessort

 

Omer Yurtseven

 

Marius Grigonis

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -15.5
Total: 175.0

Zalgiris Kaunas at FC Barcelona

Status Check

ZAL

BAR

Lukas Lekavicius

Jan Vesely

 

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Juan Nunez

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -7.0
Total: 165.0

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

EFS

PAR

Rodrigue Beaubois

Isaac Bonga

Salih Altuntas

Mario Nakic

 

Mitar Bosnjakovic

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 3:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -4.5
Total: 166.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
