EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Play-In Showdown - Round 1

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

The Play-In Showdown adds a new twist to the EuroLeague Playoffs, and also the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge. For the remainder of this season we will have unlimited trades, so we can mix and match as need be in each Round to come.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

Now, let's analyze our first list of postseason players!

Guard

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (18.5 credits)

Baldwin is mean, nasty, competitive and vindictive -- things Kobe Bryant once said about Shaquille O'Neal. Baldwin was one of the best players in the league at the end of the regular season. During the last five games, Baldwin averaged 20.4 PTS, 14.8 FG attempts and 22.8 PIR. Is that enough arguments? Well, how about 6.4 fouls drawn and 7.0 FT attempts with a 91% conversion over the same span span of time? How about more his 3.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists over those games? Baldwin arrived in Belgrade late, but don't expect that to faze him against his former club.

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (11.5 credits)

What a great run on the offensive end Howard has had, both in the EuroLeague and domestic competition. He has attempted at least 20 field goals in four straight appearances across both leagues, logged at least 25 minutes in each game and has put up totals of 35, 36, 34 and 28 points.

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (7.0 credits)

John DiBartolomeo is a game-time decision, and if he does not play, Blatt might have more value than usual.. Blatt is recording roughly 20-30% better stats when DiBartolomeo is not playing (6.6 PIR w/, 9.9 PIR w/o DiBartolomeo). If DiBartolomeo will play, that may be a deal-breaker for Blatt's prospects.

Alessandro Pajola, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (6.1 credits)

Pajola is seeing more minutes recently (21+ mins over the last 10 games, in comparison to the season average of 17+ mins). This has boosted his PIR from the season average of 5.2 to 8.0 over the last 10 games. A red flag is Efes; they might have figured out something on stopping guards: held Codi Miller-McIntyre to 1 assist only in 27 mins playtime, held Nick Calathes to 4 PIR only in 24 mins, stopped Yago Dos Santos (-6 PIR in 22 mins) -- those stories are over the last five games. On the other hand, a player for 6.1 credits more or less he will have red flags almost all the time.

Justus Hollatz, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (4.6 credits)

Hollatz is averaging 18+ mins, scoring 5.3 pts, grabbing 4.7 reb, recording 8.0 PIR over the last 3 games. At this type of price he might be worth the risk.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (15.9 credits)

Moneke has had six straight games with double-digit PIR (all competitions), last game against Maccabi he recorded 21 PIR. He records 11.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.4 Fouls Drawn, 15.4 PIR over the last 5 games. 15.4 PIR does not look nice for a 15.9-credit player; however, Maccabi tends to allow lots of PIR for their opponents which could be in Moneke's favor.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (14.6 credits)

Shengelia has all the bits we need from great fantasy players: scores, rebounds, passes the ball, draws fouls. A few red flags: he had an unimpressive game in the domestic league last weekend (19 mins, 8 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast), declined a little bit in rebounding (5.0 season average in comparison with 3.0 last 3 games), his next opponent Efes improved defense massively, allowing only 72.2 PIR per game over the last five games. I probably will pick Shengelia but have that salty taste.

Will Clyburn, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (14.4 credits)

Clyburn got some rest last weekend, didn't play in the domestic league game. Also, he played 20 minutes only in the last EuroLeague game against Red Star. Hopefully, this is for the good in a do-or-die game against Virtus. Clyburn recently spiked his stats; he is filling in the full sheet (rebounds, assists, fouls drawn, points). He is a decent fantasy pick for the next Round.

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (5.7 credits)

Osmani got a bigger role over the last few rounds, playing 20ish minutes, attempting 5-10 shots per game, grabbing rebounds, and recording 9.2 PIR over the last 5 games. He is a great player to consider adding to your fantasy team for 5.7 credits only.

Center

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (15.7 credits)

Probably the best center we have to pick from in the next round. He might be the best in the league overall: averaging 20+ PIR over the last 10 games, one of the top rebounders. His next opponent is Baskonia, who are not great at stopping centers.

Matt Costello, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (9.8 credits)

Costello started to be utilized more towards the last third of the regular season. He increased slightly in minutes, shot attempts, shooting percentage, rebounds, and PIR. In theory, he might have a great matchup, as Maccabi allows a lot of PIR for opponent centers, especially over the last month. Red flags: Costello is a bad free-throw shooter (54% during the last 10 games), but he attempts only a few FTs per game; he also fluctuates a lot in FG attempts per game, so we are not confident he will get a decent amount of shots in a game.

Head Coach

Tomislav Mijatovic, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (7.0 credits)

One of the hottest teams in the league will play against struggling Virtus Bologna. On top of that, it will be a home game for Efes.

Drop Candidates

Daniel Hackett, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (9.3 credits)

Hackett has played fewer minutes recently (although he got back to his usual 25ish minutes in the last game), attempts fewer shots, and visits the free-throw line a little less frequently. His shooting splits over the last 5 games are 31/40/89%, which is not great. Additionally, his next opponent, Efes, has really stepped up defensively lately. There are just too many red flags.

Darius Thompson, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (9.6 credits)

Thompson's fantasy price dropped from 10.3 to 9.6 credits over the last 3 rounds. He plays 15+ minutes only during the last 3 games. In the last 5 rounds, he has not recorded double-digit PIR. He is contributing less, and Efes is winning more. For some reason, that is the case this season; it just didn't click for Thompson. All of this is a huge red flag, and there's probably no room at all in terms of expected value to pick him for your team.

Picking out wagers for Tuesday's Play-In games? Preview the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes!