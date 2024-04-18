EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Play-In Showdown - Round 2

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

The next Round of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge will be a unique one, as we will be selecting players from only one game -- Friday's win-or-go-home game between Baskonia and Virtus Bologna. It is highly probable that you will be able to include all the most expensive players and still have credits remaining in your bank, but that doesn't necessarily mean you need to.

And with that, here are your picks for Friday's contest!

Guard

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (14.5 credits)

Miller-McIntyre's playing time has been pretty consistent, which makes him a great option in a single-game setting. He is averaging around 30 minutes, and with Baskonia's season on the line we can confidently expect him to maintain that. He has been racking up stats all season, and recently his field goal attempts have gone up, so he will fit particularly nicely into Friday's lineups.

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (11.0 credits)

Howard's playing time has increased, with him averaging 28 minutes over the last five Rounds compared to 22 prior to that. He always gets up plenty of shots, and even more so recently. He doesn't contribute much outside the scoring column, which isn't ideal. Nevertheless, given the limited player pool this time around, he looks like a must-add.

Daniel Hackett, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (8.9 credits)

Hackett was slowed by a knee injury in March but has since returned and played four EuroLeague games. With his minutes gradually increasing, he has a chance at a quality performance.

Iffe Lundberg, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (8.6 credits)

With Isaia Cordinier still working back into the mix, Lundberg has a chance for increased minutes. His strong performance in the first game of the Play-In Showdown against Efes could help him get significant playing time against Baskonia.

Forward

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (11.7 credits)

With Chima Moneke out due to an ankle injury, Sedekerskis' fantasy value increases, and he will likely see around 30 minutes against Virtus. He will not have the best matchup, but the expected playing time in Moneke's absence makes him a top pick.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (14.4 credits)

Shengelia played only 22 minutes Tuesday but still produced like he usually does. He is a must-add, primarily due to limited pool of players next round.

Achille Polonara, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (6.5 credits)

Polonara has picked up the pace lately, averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.0 triples and a 14.7 average index rating while shooting 66.7 percent from the field over his last three EuroLeague appearances. Just note that it might be tough for him to maintain that level with him still only seeing around 17 minutes per night.

Awudu Abass, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (4.5 credits)

Given the uncertainty around Cordinier's playing time, Abass becomes a safer pick. He has been averaging around 17 minutes per game with decent scoring and rebounding numbers, making him a reasonable choice, especially given his low price.

Center

Matt Costello, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (9.6 credits)

Picking centers for this Round is quite challenging, as both teams lack players we can confidently expect to receive significant minutes and shot attempts. Costello had a decent run recently, but his limited playing time in the last game against Efes raises concerns. He remains a risky pick, albeit one with the potential for a good performance.

Maik Kotsar, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (8.6 credits)

Kotsar has been averaging around 18 minutes per game with modest scoring and rebounding numbers. In the last game he fared fine while getting 25 minutes, but he got up only three shots. Like all the centers in this Round, Kotsar carries some risk.

Head Coach

Dusko Ivanovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (5.5 credits)

Ivanovic is not an ideal pick, having lost Moneke and facing a Virtus team that comes in with some momentum. However, there are only two options to choose from, and Baskonia will be at home, where they are 10-7 this season.

Luca Banchi, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (4.2 credits)

Banchi isn't a great option, either, with Virtus hitting the road and owning a 6-12 away from home this season. However, the loss of Moneke could throw things off a bit for Baskonia and give Virtus a bit of an edge.

Drop Candidates

There isn't much room to drop players this Round with limited options available, but remember there are unlimited trades every Round, so you can drop players on teams who aren't playing and bring them back. If you are considering cutting players loose, they will seemingly come from the group of Hackett, Marco Belinelli and Vanja Marinkovic. Dropping either of the last two could be reasonable. as Hackett looks to be back in his regular role and offers better rebound and assist potential, which is valuable in fantasy games.

