EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 1

Welcome to the Playoffs!

Eight teams remain and we have unlimited trades in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, so be sure to get things in tip-top shape coming off both the regular season and the Play-In Showdown.

And off we go!

Guard

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (14.6 credits)

Miller-McIntyre has been consistently logging significant minutes per game, especially in recent matches (30+ minutes in the last 4 EuroLeague games). He's a versatile point guard who can contribute across multiple categories.

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (15.0 credits)

Sloukas presents a strong option for several reasons. Firstly, Panathinaikos faces Maccabi in the Playoffs, a team vulnerable at point guard position, potentially giving Sloukas an advantage. Additionally, with Jerian Grant dealing with a sore knee, Sloukas may see increased minutes. He's also been delivering consistently, with 20+ PIR in his last 5 EuroLeague games.

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (11.8 credits)

Nunn has seen a rise in minutes and production over the last 10 games. Against Maccabi's fast pace offensive (in theory more offensive attacks in the game for both teams) and mediocre defense, Nunn could capitalize on opportunities for increased fantasy points.

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (7.2 credits)

Blatt benefited from John DiBartolomeo's absence but faces uncertainty with DiBartolomeo's return. Additionally, Panathinaikos poses a challenge as a solid defensive team. Despite these concerns, Blatt's low price and recent form make him a potential addition to your fantasy team.

Forward

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid (14.9 credits)

Musa has performed well against Baskonia this season, with positive performances in all three encounters and a scoring average of 16.3 ppg. He's been actively involved in the offense, frequently taking shots and contributing in rebounding and drawing fouls. Musa is a strong consideration for your fantasy roster.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid (13.2 credits)

Hezonja has been solid recently, averaging 18.0 points, 12.3 field goal attempts, 5.7 rebounds, and a 17.3 PIR over the last 3 games. Facing Baskonia, who tend to allow a lot of PIR, could further boost Hezonja's potential.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (12.3 credits)

Sedekerskis could be a viable option, especially with Chima Moneke expected to miss both Games 1 and 2. He has performed well against Real Madrid in previous encounters, making him worth considering for your fantasy team.

Nikos Rogkavopoulos, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (5.2 credits)

With Moneke out, Rogkavopoulos may see increased playing time, potentially almost doubling his usual minutes (13ish per game this season, 20ish expected in the next game). At a handful of credits, he presents a worthwhile risk for your fantasy roster.

Center

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (15.5 credits)

Nebo has been impressive recently, averaging 12.9 pts, 8.5 reb over the last 10 games. However, facing a strong defensive team like Panathinaikos in the Playoffs adds some uncertainty. While Nebo has performed well, the matchup could limit his fantasy production.

Matt Costello, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (10.2 credits)

Costello has shown consistency and improvement in the latter part of the season, averaging solid numbers over the last 10 games. While facing Real Madrid poses a challenge, Costello has performed decently in previous matchups against Real this EuroLeague season. He's not a confident pick, but his potential makes him worth considering for your fantasy roster.

Sertac Sanli, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (4.3 credits)

Sanli could be a viable option if Johnathan Motley misses the game, as he demonstrated solid performance in the absence of Motley in Round 34. If Motley is sidelined, Sanli's increased playing time could make him a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

Head Coach

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid (11.5 credits)

Mateo's Real Madrid team faces Baskonia in its Playoffs opener, with Baskonia missing the injured Moneke. While this seems like a significant loss for Baskonia, they have shown they can perform without him, as evidenced by their win against Virtus in a win-or-go-home contest. Real Madrid's depth could give them an advantage, especially considering Baskonia's reliance on core players getting 30+ minutes lately.

Roger Grimau, FC Barcelona (7.5 credits)

Barcelona faces Olympiacos in the Playoffs, with Olympiacos dealing with injuries and illness. If key players like Thomas Walkup and Kostas Papanikolaou miss the game, Barcelona could have an advantage. Barcelona's healthy roster positions them well for this matchup.

Drop Candidates

Luca Vildoza, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (5.7 credits)

Vildoza's limited playing time over the last 10 games makes him an obvious player to drop. His minimal contribution on the court doesn't justify his fantasy cost compared to other available options.

It's wise to exercise caution with players reportedly dealing with injuries or illness, such as Walkup, Papapnikolaou, Grant and Rudy Fernandez. Be sure to follow @RotoWireEuro and check out the RotoWire website for any and all updates regarding player availability.

