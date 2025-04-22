EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 1

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

The EuroLeague Playoffs get underway Tuesday, with the top eight contenders locked in and ready to compete. After a fiery Play-In Showdown tournament that set the tone, we now enter the true gladiator stage, where legends are made and not only every game matters but every possession.

The league also wrapped up its regular season accolades and the All-EuroLeague First Team came as no surprise to those following closely. The fearsome quartet — TJ Shorts, Kendrick Nunn, Nigel Hayes-Davis, and Sasha Vezenkov — earned their spots with dominant campaigns. Completing the elite five is Bayern Munich's explosive scorer, Carsen Edwards who proved to be one of the most efficient shot creators all season long.

Bayern's success did not stop there. Defensive stalwart Nick Weiler-Babb was named Defensive Player of the Season, marking a significant milestone — the first time in years that a backcourt player has taken home the award. His perimeter lockdown ability and versatility were instrumental in Bayern's gritty identity.

Perhaps the most debated honor was Coach of the Year. The award ultimately went to Šarūnas Jasikevičius. Many pundits argued in favor of Tiago Splitter, whose squad led the standings for much of the season before a late skid dropped them to the 7th seed, on the other way underdog team overperformed significantly relative to its limited budget, securing the final playoff spot in dramatic fashion. Despite this, voters leaned toward Jasikevičius, valuing overall season dominance over narrative.

Now, as the bracket is set and rivalries intensify, one thing is clear: there's no turning back. The road to the Final Four is paved with pressure, passion, and pure basketball brilliance.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Guard

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (19.6 credits)

Shoutout to the MVP of the season! While he trailed both Sasha Vezenkov and TJ Shorts in average PIR, Nunn's late-season surge was nothing short of sensational. Over his final five games he racked up an eye-popping 35.24 Fantasy points per game, clearly separating himself from the rest of the pack when it mattered most. During the time of Mathias Lessort's sidelined due to injury, Nunn embraced full leadership responsibilities and carried Panathinaikos with poise and firepower. But now a new challenge awaits: a playoff showdown against Shane Larkin and Efes on the road to the Final Four, and Nunn has one final statement to make. And all eyes will be on him to see if he can deliver under the brightest lights.

TJ Shorts, Paris Basketball (20.5 credits)

Olympiacos, Fenerbahce, Milan, Panathinaikos… What do these EuroLeague giants have in common? They are all reportedly in the hunt for Shorts whose contract with Paris Basketball expires at season's end. The rookie sensation made an emphatic statement by earning All-EuroLeague First Team honors in his debut season — a rare feat that cements his place among the elite. Now, Shorts faces a true David vs. Goliath matchup in the playoffs as he chases a Final Four berth. Despite his team's underdog status, the dynamic guard finished the season with the second-highest PIR average in the league, and his consistency makes him a must-own asset in every EuroLeague Fantasy lineup — even if Paris falls short in the series.

Dario Brizuela, FC Barcelona (8.5 credits)

Like pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Brizuela emerged just when Barça needed him most. In the absence of consistent firepower, he stepped up late in the season to support the Punter-Parker duo, solidifying his role in the rotation. Over his last 10 EuroLeague appearances, Brizuela averaged 12.71 Fantasy points, proving himself to be a high-upside value pick. With his confidence growing and his minutes trending upward, he could be a sneaky Fantasy difference-maker in high-leverage moments.

Yakuba Ouattara, Paris Basketball (4.0 credits)

Priced at the basement value, Ouattara might seem like a deep cut — but keep an eye on him. In Round 31 against Fenerbahce, Coach Splitter gave him a 20-minute run and he responded by knocking down 3/5 from deep for 13 points, delivering meaningful offensive output. That recent performance serves as a blueprint: if things go south for Paris during the playoffs, Ouattara could once again be called upon to provide energy and scoring. As a high-risk, high-reward Fantasy option he's worth monitoring closely for budget flexibility.

Forward

Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos Piraeus (22.0 credits)

After an underwhelming NBA stint following his EuroLeague MVP season, questions swirled around Vezenkov's ability to return to his dominant self back in Europe. But from the opening tip of the 2024–25 campaign, the Bulgarian forward has been locked in — delivering MVP-caliber performances week in and week out. In fact, if it were not for Kendrick Nunn's late-season explosion, Vezenkov might have been a frontrunner to reclaim the MVP crown. He erased any doubt about his form with efficiency, versatility, and relentless scoring — reminding everyone why he was once the league's most valuable player. Known for caring little about individual accolades, Vezenkov has one goal in mind this season: lifting the EuroLeague trophy — the only major accomplishment missing from his stellar résumé. Despite facing a tough playoff matchup against defending champions Real Madrid, Olympiacos enters the series as slight favorites — thanks in large part to Vezenkov's leadership and big-game prowess. If you are building a Fantasy roster for the postseason, he is not just a premium pick — he is a foundational piece.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko (16.8 credits)

After earning his first All-EuroLeague Team selection last year, Hayes-Davis has now done it back-to-back — and this season, there was little doubt about it. The versatile forward has elevated his game with unwavering consistency, never dropping below a high-performance baseline all season long. His confidence was on full display in the regular season finale where he drained a heartbreaking game-winner against Paris, stealing the victory in dramatic fashion. Hayes-Davis knows exactly what's expected of him — and embraces that responsibility. His fearless mentality and two-way impact make him the undeniable engine behind Fenerbahce's playoff aspirations. In a high-stakes series, he's a Fantasy lock — a reliable producer with clutch potential and heavy usage on both ends of the floor.

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco (10.7 credits)

Just before the playoffs, Diallo signed a three-year contract extension — a move that not only secures Monaco's future but also gave Diallo a clear morale boost. He followed that up with a dominant outing in LNB action over the weekend, showing signs that he's peaking at the perfect time. With a tough matchup looming against FC Barcelona, Diallo's role becomes even more vital. He is expected to be Monaco's primary defensive answer to Jabari Parker and head coach Vassilis Spanoulis will likely rely on him heavily to disrupt Barça's offensive flow. A pillar in Monaco's system Diallo combines physicality, athleticism, and tactical discipline — making him a high-floor, high-impact Fantasy play, especially in defensive stats and hustle categories.

Center

Omer Yurtseven, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (9.7 credits)

Despite an up-and-down season in terms of consistency, Yurtseven has wrapped up his debut EuroLeague campaign on a positive note. And let's not forget -- he did it with Panathinaikos, a star-studded roster and reigning domestic champions where earning a role is no easy feat. Now heading into the playoffs, Yurtseven finds himself in arguably the most favorable matchup possible: a series against Efes, a Turkish team he knows intimately. This familiarity with the opposition -- both stylistically and personnel-wise could allow him to be far more impactful than his price tag suggests. For Fantasy coaches, Yurtseven represents a mid-range frontcourt option with high situational upside. If Coach Ataman trusts him with extended minutes he could very well outperform expectations and offer excellent value in a physically demanding series.

Serge Ibaka, Real Madrid (7.9 credits)

On paper, Ibaka might not seem like the most appealing Fantasy option heading into the playoffs. He has struggled to find consistent rhythm throughout the season and with Real Madrid's frontcourt rotation now fully healthy, the matchups ahead are anything but favorable. However, recent developments may change the calculus. Reports suggest that Bruno Fernando is dealing with an injury setback and Walter Tavares — typically a rock-solid presence has looked out of sync in the final two games of the regular season (against Bayern and Paris). This could open the door for head coach Chus Mateo to lean more heavily on the veteran Ibaka, whose experience and defensive instincts might be just what Madrid needs in high-pressure playoff moments. At just 7.9 credits, Ibaka could emerge as a low-ownership wildcard, especially in deeper Fantasy formats where frontcourt flexibility is key. He is not a lock, but if you're betting on a surprise impact, Ibaka might just be the X-factor lurking in the shadows.

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (8.5 credits)

In a dramatic twist, Ataman will face his former club, Efes -- the team he won back-to-back EuroLeague titles with. Prior to the matchup being confirmed, Ataman had openly stated that Efes was not the team he wanted to meet in the playoffs. But let it be clear: this was not about fear or tactical caution. It was about emotional respect. Ataman made it obvious — he did not want to be the one to eliminate a club where he built a legacy. However, now that the bracket is set, sentiment is off the table. Expect a fiery, emotionally charged series where Ataman's playoff pedigree could be the X-factor. Fantasy-wise, while coaches don't score points, his tactical flexibility and deep understanding of Efes' system could be the edge that helps Panathinaikos' stars shine brighter.

Vassilis Spanoulis, AS Monaco (7.6 credits)

Though his rookie season as a head coach has not been without turbulence -- particularly with reported internal tensions and moments of disconnect with players -- Spanoulis has still managed to steer AS Monaco to a top-four finish and secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs. Heading into a high-stakes series against FC Barcelona, Monaco now appears to have found stability at just the right time. Spanoulis' legendary on-court experience is starting to translate to the sidelines and his leadership will be crucial in navigating this chess match of a series. With Monaco positioned as slight favorites, the question is: Can "Kill Bill" now kill it as a playoff coach?

