EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 4

A trio of Game 4s will be played, with two of them Thursday and another the following day. That means we now have only six teams to choose players from in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge. Some injuries persist, and they will affect some of the selections we have put together.

Guard

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (15.3 credits)

The hot steak Sloukas was on came to a screeching halt in Game 3, but he put up at least 21 PIR in seven straight games prior to that, and he will no doubt be itching to get back on track with his club's season on the line Thursday. He's a worthy bounceback candidate if you so choose.

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (12.6 credits)

If Wade Baldwin IV remains out for Game 4, Brown will continue to have boosted fantasy value. Brown has shined in this series, averaging 16.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 threese while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent beyond the arc over 31 minutes per night.

Nick Calathes, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (10.8 credits)

Calathes averaged 28 minutes, 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals 1.3 threes and 15.7 PIR over the first three games against Monaco. It would be ideal for fantasy purposes if he shot the ball more, but he has consistently outperformed his price.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.7 credits)

Williams-Goss is averaging just under 25 minutes, 11.3 points, 9.0 FGA, 3.3 assists and 10.0 PIR in his club's' matchup with Barcelona. He contributes in multiple stat categories and is a decent pick at his price.

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (7.0 credits)

Blatt remains a prime candidate to return value at this rate if Baldwin remains sidelined. He did not shoot it well his last time out but still racked up six assists over just under 19 minutes.

Forward

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (15.3 credits)

Hayes-Davis continues to log huge minutes -- 39, 29 and 32 since the series began -- making him a robust candidate for a big game. His upside could be capped a little if John Brown returns for Game 4, but the numbers and opportunities don't lie.

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona Lassa (10.5 credits)

Parker's boosted minutes naturally increase his PIR. He attempts 12.0 FG per game in this series, grabs 7.0 rebounds, and records 16.7 PIR. He is a solid value pick with good playing time.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco (7.3 credits)

Blossomgame's minutes over the 3 games this series: 36, 26, 27. Averaging a 12.0 PIR in the playoffs makes him a great option at forward at an affordable rate.

Ioannis Papapetrou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (6.6 credits)

No one has broken out more in the Playoffs than Papapetrou, who averaged 28 minutes over the last two games to go along with 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.5 triples. With Juancho Hernangomez out again, Panathinaikos will be counting on Papapetrou once more.

Shaquielle McKissic, Olympiacos Piraeus (6.5 credits)

Kostas Papanikolaou remains uncertain, and when he sits McKissic's role expands. McKissic's stats in this series: 22 MIN, 9.0 PTS, 7.0 FGA, 48/22/56% shooting splits, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST. We could expect around 20 minutes and 8-to-14 PIR from him if Papanikolaou misses again, making McKissic a considerable pick at this price range.

Antonius Cleveland, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (6.3 credits)

Cleveland played 25 minutes his last time out, but he recorded only five points and no rebounds. Rebounding is vital for him because he is not a volume shooter or passer. If Baldwin returns, there is a risk that Cleveland's playing time will go down a little.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (18.7 credits)

Lessort's performance in the series against Maccabi has been outstanding, and his price continues to rise. He remains the most confident pick among centers, excelling in minutes, fouls drawn, rebounds.

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (15.7 credits)

Nebo's impressive performance in game three showcased his potential, but his playing time fluctuation makes him a riskier pick. Choosing between Nebo and another center like Filip Petrusev or Donatas Motiejunas depends on your strategy, which position do you want to invest more credits.

Donatas Motiejunas, AS Monaco (10.0 credits)

Motiejunas has been outperforming his fantasy price in this series, but the potential return of Jonathan Motley could impact his playing time and effectiveness a little.

Filip Petrusev, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (9.5 credits)

Petrusev has been great in the series against Barcelona: averaging 22 minutes, with shooting splits of 61/25/78%, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 fouls drawn, and a 15.7 PIR. The biggest concern is his fluctuating playing time. Even with Nikola Milutinov not fully fit, Olympiacos still needs to distribute minutes among their big men, including Moustapha Fall, Moses Wright, and Petrusev. The variability in playing time from game to game makes it uncertain whether Petrusev will replicate the 30 minutes he played in the last game, which is the biggest concern for this player.

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.1 credits)

For those seeking a cheaper center, Papagiannis might be the one. With Johnathan Motley sidelined, Papagiannis saw more playing time of 25 and 22 minutes. However, uncertainties remain regarding the readiness of Sanli, another Fenerbahce big who was injured in Game 2. If Motley returns, Papagiannis' favorable situation may become less advantageous, so it's essential to stay updated on injury reports.

Head Coach

Sarunas Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.6 credits)

Fenerbahce has arguably been the strongest home team in the league this season, losing only twice in Istanbul in the EuroLeague. While Monaco presents a tough challenge, Fenerbahce are favorites, especially if Brown remains sidelined for Game 4.

Georgios Bartzokas, Olympiacos Piraeus (8.7 credits)

Olympiacos has not lost two consecutive home games this EuroLeague season. In fact, they enjoyed an 8-game winning streak at home, which was broken in the last round when Barcelona secured a thrilling victory. Olympiacos is a strong team, even with both Milutinov and Papanikolaou not at full speed.

Drop Candidates

Marius Grigonis, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (8.0 credits)

Grigonis has seen a significant drop in minutes and performance in this series. Playing only 24, 18, and 9 minutes in the playoffs represents a dramatic decline from his usual average of over 26 minutes per game in the regular season. While he could potentially bounce back and see increased minutes in the next game, this uncertainty makes it challenging to rely on Grigonis.

Donta Hall, AS Monaco (8.0 credits)

Hall's minutes have dwindled in the series against Fenerbahce, with only 8, 5, and 5 minutes played. This level of playing time is insufficient for a player priced at 8.0 credits.

