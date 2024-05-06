EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 5

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Three series in the EuroLeague Playoffs have reached a fifth game, which means we will once again have six teams to choose from in the latest Round of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge. Some notable names are listed below, as are a few others who will see a boost in value in Game 5.

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (17.1 credits)

This game could determine whether or not James takes home his first EuroLeague MVP award. A standout performance would help overshadow the shooting woes he has experienced from the end of the regular season through Monaco's postseason matchup with Fenerbahce. He will no doubt be itching to rack up the points, but he carries some risk, as he is shooting only 28.6 percent from the field in the Playoffs.

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (16.0 credits)

Sloukas has been one of the most valuable players in the EuroLeague Playoffs. He is averaging just under 29 minutes, 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field, 42.9 percent beyond the arc and 92.9 percent at the charity stripe -- good for a true shooting percentage around 72 percent. Notably, Sloukas has recorded at least 20 PIR and has played at least 29 minutes in three of the four games. He is undeniably one of the top picks in this Round.

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (12.8 credits)

With Wade Baldwin IV likely to miss the decisive Game 5, Brown should continue filling an elevated role. In this series Brown is averaging 31 minutes, 16.8 points, 13.0 field goal attempts, 5.5 assists and an 18.0 PIR. His high shot volume, combined with his contributions in rebounds, assists, steals fouls drawn makes him an appealing fantasy pick.

Nick Calathes, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (10.8 credits)

Calathes' performance in the series against Monaco includes averages of over 27 minutes, 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and a 15.0 PIR. He has consistently delivered performances worth his price, but not significantly higher. Nevertheless, he remains a reliable option for fantasy players.

Tamir Blatt, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (7.5 credits)

Blatt may have gained even more fantasy value than he had in the last Round, as John DiBartolomeo may not be 100 percent Tuesday. This could translate to even more minutes for Blatt than the 26 he played in Game 4. He leads Maccabi in three-point attempts in this series and has been a solid passer with 5.8 assists per game. Blatt was held out of Saturday's domestic contest, so he should be plenty fresh for Tuesday's crucial contest.

Forward

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (14.8 credits)

Hayes-Davis had a tough shooting night in the last game, going 4-of-14 from the field and 2-of-7 from three-point range, significantly lowering his PIR. However, the fact that he played 33 minutes and attempted 14 shots suggests his role is unlikely to change in Game 5. Hayes-Davis ranks among the players with the most minutes played in the Playoffs and contributes noticeably in rebounds, fouls drawn and other areas. While not an ideal pick given his current series PIR of 13.8, he remains a viable option due to his extensive playing time.

Bonzie Colson, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (13.3 credits)

Colson has posted PIRs of 15, 8, 18, and 11 in the series against Panathinaikos, which are not particularly impressive. However, with only three games and six teams to choose from, he could be a solid choice at forward given that he is consistently getting 30 minutes per game and is averaging 9.5 FGA, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 fouls drawn in the postseason.

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona Lassa (10.4 credits)

Parker, priced affordably, has posted a 14.8 PIR in the series against Olympiacos. He only got 18 minutes in Game 4 with the score getting out of hand, but he played between 28 and 37 in the three games prior and 27 in Sunday's domestic contest. He figures to get as many minutes as he can handle Tuesday with Barcelona attempting to sew up a Final Four spot.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco (7.2 credits)

Blossomgame continues to see around 25 minutes of playing time, during which he attempts a handful of field goals, grabs rebounds, steals the ball and occasionally logs a block. Notably, he was rested -- like many other Monaco players -- in the last domestic game. Blossomgame remains a useful fantasy piece at a reasonable price like this.

Ioannis Papapetrou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (6.5 credits)

Papapetrou played at least 26 minutes in the last three games, which is a favorable deal for someone listed here. His performance in the last game was not as impactful, as he recorded only 4 PIR, but as long as he gets the playing time he will have a chance to bounce back Tuesday.

Shaquielle McKissic, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.4 credits)

With Kostas Papanikolaou returning to action in Game 4, there were concerns that McKissic's minutes could decrease. However, that did not happen, as the 27 minutes he took were the most in the series. Playing time questions remain as Tuesday's contest figures to be much more competitive than the last one, but McKissic remains a viable pick at a reasonable price.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (19.0 credits)

Lessort is playing more than anyone in the Playoffs -- he has not seen less than 31 in any game -- and is averaging 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, a whopping 9.8 fouls received and 26.3 PIR. He is the most expensive option available, but not without reason. We are paying a big price but likely will get tons of minutes and fantasy points in return.

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (15.6 credits)

Nebo got a breather in Saturday's domestic game, which is good because he's been doing a lot of heavy lifting, averaging 13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB and 16.8 PIR in the playoff series against Panathinaikos. It is not a huge margin between his price and PIR, and ideally it would be a bit higher. However, Nebo and Lessort are probably the two best centers left to add to your roster.

Georgios Papagiannis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.6 credits)

Papagiannis was a bit of a steal in Game 4, as he played 33 minutes -- the most in the series against Monaco -- and dropped a double-double. If Johnathan Motley remains out, Papagiannis has a chance to play at least 20 minutes once more. We shouldn't be too confident in another 30-minute night, but even 20 minutes at this price is not a bad deal.

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (10.8 credits)

Baldwin's exit in Game 4 didn't look good, and it's likely he will miss Game 5. Plus, Maccabi could have a couple other players less than 100 percent. Panathinaikos should be full strength and this game will take place in the OAKA, which should give an edge to the hosts.

Georgios Bartzokas, Olympiacos Piraeus (9.2 credits)

Other than Ataman, the other coaches are all 50-50 in my eyes. I prefer Bartzokas from what is left because Papanikolaou is back, Nikola Milutinov is back in the swing of things and Olympiacos should be riding some momentum after a dominant showing in Game 4. However, they will play in Spain, and in EuroLeague play this season, Barcelona is 16-3 on its home court.

Drop Candidates

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (17.8 credits)

Baldwin has not been officially ruled out for Game 5, but it's looking unlikely he will go. Even if he does suit up, his early exit in Game 4 suggests we should avoid including him in our fantasy team(s) for this Round. You wouldn't want to risk him playing only a few minutes in that scenario, which was the case his last time out.

Moses Wright, Olympiacos Piraeus (11.5 credits)

With Milutinov seemingly back at full speed, Wright's minutes are at risk, and he did not even step on the court in Game 4. In my mind, it's just too big of a risk picking Wright, especially when he costs a good chunk of your budget.

