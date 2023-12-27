EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 17

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Round 17 marks the halfway point of the EuroLeague regular season, but it will relatively be business as usual in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge. I would like to remind everyone that after Round 19 we will once again have unlimited trades. This means we can focus on planning for only the three Rounds ahead when making our selections.

Let's close out the first half in style!

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (17.7 credits)

With only two games being played on the second day of Round 17, James looks like the best option in the captain spot if your Day 1 pick does not work out. His numbers speak for themselves, and they are no doubt what you want out of a top-tier fantasy player.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas (14.7 credits)

Evans is a strong candidate for your fantasy team, with his stats on the rise and upcoming games against teams -- Maccabi, ALBA and ASVEL -- that cede a lot of PIR to their opponents. Evans is averaging over 30 minutes, 12.3 field goal attempts, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 6.7 fouls drawn and 27.0 PIR while shooting 51.4 percent from the field over the last three Rounds.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (13.0 credits)

Miller-McIntyre has essentially played 30 minutes in six straight games, and over the last three he averaged an impressive 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 10.3 assists over the last 3 games. The red flag is the schedule, as the next handful of opponents -- Milan, Panathinaikos, Barcelona, Monaco and Olympiacos -- may pose a challenge for both Miller-McIntyre and Baskonia. None of these teams allows their opponents 90 PIR or more on average this season, and all of them are top-7 in terms of PIR allowed per game. Despite the tough schedule, Miller-McIntyre remains a quality option -- especially given his recent performance.

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (11.9 credits)

Wilbekin is on a great run, as over the last three games he averaged 26 minutes, 10.0 FGA, 2.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 19.3 PIR while shooting an even 50.0 percent from the field. Over the next three Rounds, Fenerbahce will play Efes, Red Star and Maccabi -- teams that tend to allow opponents -- specifically shooting guards to generate PIR. So, the matchups look favorable for Wilbekin.

Diego Flaccadori, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (4.7 credits)

Shabazz Napier will not be eligible to see EuroLeague action until Round 18, meaning Flaccadori secures his fantasy value for one more Round. After this week's game, though, we will reconsinder and likely use one of our trades to swap out Flaccadori.

Josep Puerto, Valencia Basket (4.1 credits)

Puerto checks in at a meager price, and we could expect him to play at least 15 minutes with Valencia heading into Round 17 with a lengthy injured list. Most fantasy teams need players in this price range, and Puerto is a very considerable bargain.

Forward

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (15.1 credits)

Napier already saw domestic-league action, but with him unavailable until Round 18, we will not see Milan's new-look squad in EuroLeague play for a few more days. Shields will have a couple tougher matchups in Rounds 18 and 19 with Olympiacos and Bayern on the schedule, so while he still looks like a prime option for Round 17, it may be best to trade him after and see how Napier -- a big-time performer last season with Milan -- affects minutes and opportunities.

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus (12.7 credits)

Peters will face ALBA in Round 17, and the German club gives up plenty of PIR to their opponents. Peters was solid in Round 16 and also put up 20 points in his club's last domestic contest. Even though this will be an away game for Olympiacos, Peters has a great matchup and is primed for another productive evening.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (12.6 credits)

His minutes decreased have decreased since Juancho Hernangomez returned, as after regularly spending 30 of them on the court Mitoglou averaged just under 27 over the last four Rounds. The good news is he still took at least 10 shots in each of those games, and he is still contributing in the rebounds, steals and PIR departments. The next couple opponents -- Red Star and Baskonia -- could be really good matchups for Mitoglou. He could have a tough one in Round 19 if Valencia gets healthy, but we will wait until then to reconsider.

Rolands Smits, Zalgiris Kaunas (12.0 credits)

Smits' stats are up, as over the last three games he averaged 33 minutes, 15.0 points, 10.7 FGA, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals. He will next play Maccabi, ALBA and ASVEL - all of which allow a lot of PIR to their opponents. Smits is a nice pick for the next three Rounds, then we will probably have to trade him before the game against Valencia.

Center

Daniel Oturu, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (12.2 credits)

Oturu got at least 26 minutes in the last two EuroLeague games and put up 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the last domestic contest. He is really good on the defensive end, and that provides ample reason for head coach Erdem Can to extend his minutes. In Round 17 he will face a Fenerbahce club that has issues against opposing bigs, and that could provide additional opportunities for Oturu on the offensive end.

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (13.0 credits)

Nebo is having a nice run, averaging 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 22.7 PIR over the last three games. His rebound numbers are especially high, and he will not face elite rebounding teams in the next five rounds. Nebo's price has increased from 11.9 to 13.0 credits, so kudos to you if you got in early.

Brandon Davies, Valencia Basket (11.0 credits)

Valencia has a long list of injured players, one that includes Semi Ojeleye, Damien Inglis, Jared Harper, Stefan Jovic and Victor Claver. Some of them play the same -- or at least close to the same -- position as Davies, but with so many key performers out others will have to step up. Davies is one of them, although given his recent numbers this pick will come with some risk.

Eli Ndiaye, Real Madrid (4.8 credits)

Ndiaye had a great run over the last three EuroLeague games and he also tallied nine points, four rebounds and two blocks in his club's last domestic contest. With Gabriel Deck, Guerschon Yabusele, Mario Hezonja and Rudy Fernandez all out and Real Madrid facing a struggling ASVEL club, Ndiaye has a lot working in his favor in Round 17.

Head Coach

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid (13.2 credits)

Real Madrid will play ASVEL in France -- presumably without Nando de Colo. Despite the list of absences, the visitors are still expected to win comfortably. If Mateo is to outperform his value, though, we will need Real Madrid to win by 11 points or more.

Georgios Bartzokas, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.7 credits)

Bartzokas looks like the preferred play below the eight-credit mark, as Olympiacos will face off against ALBA. The German club will be playing at home and has knocked off Barcelona and Milan, which provides some reason to pause. However, Olympiacos has more talent and is a comfortable favorite in Round 17.

Drop Candidates

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (12.9 credits)

Thiemann has had three straight appearances with 14 PIR, and his shot attempts, rebounds and field goal percentage are down a bit. On top of that, he will face one of the top defensive teams in the league in Round 17. Thiemann has taken us pretty far this season, but it might be time to look elsewhere at the center spot -- players like Nebo and Oturu around the same price or Ndiaye as a bargain-bin option.

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (11.7 credits)

ASVEL will face Real Madrid in Round 17, and it's a good idea to reconsider players who take on the best defensive team in the league. I am keen to drop Lauvergne from the roster for now and perhaps bring him back in Round 18 for forthcoming matchups against Partizan and Zalgiris.

