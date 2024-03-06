EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 28

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Round 28 offers some intriguing EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge picks. Let's take a closer look.

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (19.2 credits)

James remains an ideal fantasy selection -- particularly with the EuroLeague's all-time scoring record well within his reach. He consistently plays over 30 minutes, gets up as many shots as he can, draws fouls, rebounds, distributes assists and steals the ball. He fills up nearly every category on the stat sheet in the majority of EuroLeague games.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (18.5 credits)

Larkin's availability should be monitored closely due to previous reports suggesting he might miss games. Despite this, he has been a top fantasy pick, offering scoring, rebounds, assists, and huge playing time. Anadolu Efes's matchup against Bayern is controversial, Munich team does stop SGs well but not PGs.

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (17.7 credits)

With a favorable matchup against Zalgiris Kaunas, Baldwin presents a strong option for fantasy teams. His recent high-volume stat line and potential increase in minutes if Tamir Blatt is absent make him a top-tier candidate. Yes, he plays more minutes when Blatt is not on the roster (however we had only 2 such games this season, so it is not a robust analysis).

Yago Dos Santos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (10.1 credits)

Milos Teodosic is GTD and Dos Santos's fantasy value increases significantly when his legendary teammate is absent. However, their upcoming opponent, AS Monaco, presents a tough defensive challenge for point guards.

Matthew Strazel, AS Monaco (4.6 credits)

If Jordan Loyd remains sidelined, Strazel could offer value at a low price. He has demonstrated increased production in games where Loyd is absent, making him a potential steal for fantasy teams.

Michalis Lountzis, Olympiacos Piraeus (4.0 credits)

With several guards from Olympiacos potentially out due to injury (Walkup, Williams-Goss), Lountzis could see increased minutes and production. He offers value at a minimum price 4.0 credits.

Noam Yaacov, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (4.5 credits)

Yaacov may see additional playing time in the absence of Paris Lee, who is likely to miss the next game. However, ASVEL's tough defensive matchup against Panathinaikos should be considered before selecting Yaacov.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (15.6 credits)

Moneke has been a consistent performer, offering solid stats and reliable production. While the return of Tadas Sedekerskis may affect his stat-line (it didn't last round though), Moneke remains a considerable fantasy option.

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (14.8 credits)

Shields' consistent playing time and ability to contribute across multiple categories make him a valuable fantasy asset. However, his matchup against Partizan presents a defensive challenge at SF position.

Zach LeDay, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (12.8 credits)

LeDay's significant playing time and favorable matchup against an opponent weak at defending power forwards and centers make him a considerable fantasy option. However, his inconsistent performances should be taken into account before selecting him - LeDay might record 5 or 25 PIR game, it is fluctuating game by game.

Johannes Voigtmann, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (9.2 credits)

If Alex Poythress and Nikola Mirotic are sidelined, Johannes Voigtmann could see increased playing time and contribute with rebounding, three-point shooting. However, his potential value depends on the availability of his teammates.

Mbaye Ndiaye, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (6.4 credits)

With Mike Scott out for Round 28, Ndiaye could see increased minutes. He has demonstrated his worth with solid rebounding and blocking numbers in recent games. On the other hand, he does not attempts a lot of shots and tends to miss free throws.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (17.8 credits)

Lessort has been playing significant minutes and demonstrating strong all-around performance, particularly in drawing fouls, rebounding, and defensive stats (blocks and steals). While his upcoming opponent, Asvel, might present a potential challenge at center position, Lessort's consistent production makes him a solid fantasy pick.

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich (15.2 credits)

Ibaka offers potential value in the next two rounds with favorable matchups against Anadolu Efes and Zalgiris. Despite playing limited minutes, Ibaka's ability to contribute across multiple categories, including rebounding, scoring and shot-blocking, makes him a strong fantasy option.

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (13.4 credits)

Nebo has been on a strong run, recording double-digit PIR in his last eight games. With upcoming matchups against Zalgiris and Crvena Zvezda, Nebo presents a viable fantasy option, particularly given his efficient scoring near the basket and rebounding prowess.

Matt Costello, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (8.1 credits)

Costello has seen an increase in playing time and production recently, making him a potential fantasy value pick. With matchups against Alba Berlin and EA7 Emporio Armani Milan in the next round, Costello could capitalize on favorable opportunities, especially considering the weaknesses of these teams in defending centers.

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (10.5 credits)

Ataman presents a solid coaching option, especially with Panathinaikos facing Asvel, who may be missing key players like Lee and Scott.

Dusko Ivanovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (6.3 credits)

Ivanovic offers a more budget-friendly coaching option, particularly with Baskonia playing against Alba Berlin, a team that has struggled this season. With Baskonia nearly at full strength (missing Khalifa Diop only) and facing a potentially vulnerable opponent, Ivanovic could provide good value for fantasy teams.

Drop Candidates

Johnathan Motley, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (13.3 credits)

Motley faces challenging matchups against Real, Valencia, and Barcelona in the upcoming rounds. Given the tough competition and the potential for limited playing time (20 minutes or under), it may be prudent to consider dropping Motley from fantasy rosters. Please note, this is not a strong candidate player to drop, just a food for thoughts.

Bruno Caboclo, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (10.3 credits)

Caboclo's declining playing time over the past few rounds suggest he may not be a reliable fantasy option. With minimal impact in recent games, Caboclo should be dropped if you still have him in favor of more consistent performers.

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.0 credits)

Dorsey's decreased playing time in recent games diminishes his fantasy value. With limited opportunities to contribute meaningful stats, Dorsey is not worth keeping on your fantasy roster.

