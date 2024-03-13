EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 29

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

There are plenty of guards worthy of selection in Round 29 of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, but it's tough to identify the top forwards to go with.

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (19.1 credits)

James is a potential MVP and a great fantasy pick because he constantly plays a lot of minutes and produces a solid stat line. However, there are a couple of red flags for the next game: his shooting percentage has decreased slightly, and the next opponent, ALBA, may allow Monaco to establish an early lead and rest James.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (19.1 credits)

Larkin and Efes will play against ASVEL, a team that allows lots of PIR for their opponents. However, after this game, they will face Olympiacos, one of the best defensive teams in the league.

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (17.4 credits)

Zalgiris managed to slow down Baldwin (or he did slow down himself after getting that technical foul) a little in the previous Round, but he still attempted 12 shots and drew 5 fouls, indicating that he will continue to have a high-volume stat line. Maccabi's next opponent is Red Star, and in their first game this season, Baldwin recorded 30 PIR. He's a top-tier player worth considering.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas (17.1 credits)

Evans will play Bayern and Virtus over the next couple Rounds. Both of those opponents do not fare well against point guards, making Evans a strong candidate, especially given his recent spike in stats.

Nando de Colo, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (12.1 credits)

de Colo has returned after a month and a half and his fantasy price has decreased slightly due to his absence, making him a more valuable pick. Since coming back from injury, he has played 2 EuroLeague games and recorded 16 PIR against Armani and 25 PIR against Panathinaikos. He fills multiple categories on the stat sheet and faces Efes and Maccabi in the next two Rounds, both teams that allow a lot of PIR for their opponents. Very decent pick.

Yago Dos Santos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (10.4 credits)

Milos Teodosic continues to sit, and Dos Santos continues tossing up big numbers in both EuroLeague and domestic games. Red Star will next face Maccabi, which is not very strong defensively. With Teodosic still out for Round 29, Dos Santos is a robust addition to your fantasy team if he's not already on it.

Matthew Strazel, AS Monaco (4.7 credits)

Jordan Loyd is still reported to miss the next game against ALBA. Also, Monaco may establish an early lead and give more playtime to Strazel. Costing only 4.7 credits, he might be worth the risk.

Noam Yaacov, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (4.6 credits)

Paris Lee was out due to illness last week, and Yaacov received plenty of playtime. Even before Lee's illness, Yaacov was getting more minutes, suggesting that the team is giving this young player invaluable experience.

Forward

Will Clyburn, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (13.6 credits)

Clyburn might be a decent addition for the next four Rounds (ASVEL, Olympiacos, ALBA, Baskonia). Despite a tough matchup against OLY, the rest of the teams allow a lot of PIR for their opponents. Clyburn has solid stats and plays consistent minutes in the last few Rounds.

Mbaye Ndiaye, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (6.4 credits)

With Mike Scott still GTD, Ndiaye could see increased minutes. Ndiaye is solid in rebounding and shot-blocking, however he does not attempt a lot of shots (averaging 2.9 FGA this season).

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (4.8 credits)

Biberovic has been performing well, getting over 20 minutes in his last 3 EuroLeague games. He has impressive shooting percentages and could benefit from Dyshawn Pierre's absence due to injury. Keep an eye on Pierre's injury updates!

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (4.8 credits)

Osmani's stats have been on the rise in minutes, shot attempts, rebounds, and PIR in the last 3 games. While he plays around 15 minutes only, adding him to your fantasy team for only 4.8 credits could be worth the risk.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (18.1 credits)

The most expensive center in the game, Lessort has been delivering consistent and strong performances over the last few Rounds and throughout the season. In his last 3 games, he has played over 30 minutes, averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.3 blocks, and a PIR of 27.0. However, his performances against next opponent Olympiacos this season have been mixed, with PIRs of 4, 18, 15, and 11 in all competitions (EuroLeague and Greece domestic league championships).

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona (16.1 credits)

Vesely has been on a nice run in the last few Rounds, boasting a ridiculous 96% shooting percentage over the last 3 games. However, this may not be sustainable, and his playing time, averaging just over 20 minutes per game, is also a concern. Despite these red flags, he is rebounding well and drawing fouls, and he may face potentially favorable defensive matchups over the next two Rounds against Partizan and Fenerbahce. Vesely is worth considering adding to your fantasy team.

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich (15.5 credits)

Ibaka has recorded 20+ PIR in 4 out of the last 5 EuroLeague games. He will face Zalgiris, a team struggling to defend centers. In their first game this season, Ibaka recorded 20 points, 7 rebounds, and a PIR of 22 against Zalgiris.

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (13.5 credits)

Maccabi will play against Red Star in Round 29, a team that hasn't been strong defensively this season. However, Nebo's playing time fluctuates, sometimes playing just around 20 minutes or even less, which would be disappointing considering his price.

Head Coach

Tomislav Mijatovic, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (5.6 credits)

Efes will play against ASVEL, one of the worst teams in the league, in Round 29. Additionally, two ASVEL starters, Paris Lee and Mike Scott, are listed as game-time decisions, which could further benefit Efes.

Pablo Laso, FC Bayern Munich (4.5 credits)

Laso might be a good choice for a very low price. Bayern will play at home against Zalgiris, a team just one win behind Bayern. Both teams need the win to improve their chances in the race for the play-in, and despite the possibility of an upset, Bayern will have home court advantage.

Drop Candidates

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (13.1 credits)

Lee's performance has taken a sharp downturn recently. His playing time has been reduced, and he has also missed a couple of games due to illness. It remains uncertain if he will be ready for EuroLeague action in Round 29. Even if Lee does play, he might still receive limited minutes, as has been the case in his last couple of EuroLeague games.

Darius Thompson, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (11.0 credits)

Thompson's playing time has been significantly reduced over the last 3 games, with him playing only 16+ minutes. This drastic decrease in playing time is a major red flag. If you still have Thompson on your team, it's time to trade him for another player.

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (7.1 credits)

Avramovic has had a strong recent run, playing 22 and 33 minutes in the last two Rounds, attempting 16 and 14 field goals, and recording PIRs of 32 and 18, respectively. However, James Nunnally is reported to be returning before Round 29, which could affect Avramovic's playing time and contribution. Additionally, Partizan will face Barcelona, a team known for defending backcourts well, presenting a defensive challenge for Avramovic.

