EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 30

Things are about to get interesting in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, as there are two Round on this week's schedule, and after Round 31 we will once again have unlimited trades. It's going to be a busy week, but we really only have to focus on the next four days before setting things up for the remainder of the campaign.

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (18.7 credits)

James averaged only 3.7 assists and Performance Index Rating of 14.7 over the last three Rounds, which deviates from his usual stat line. His PIR dropped mainly due to some struggles with the jumper, as he shot just 34.5 percent from the field, 26.9 percent beyond the arc and 75 percent from the charity stripe over that span. His playing time remained consistent, though, and he got up 18.3 shots while drawing 5.3 fouls per night. Another monster game should be in store. Perhaps Wednesday against Milan?

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (17.6 credits)

Baldwin and Maccabi will play in Belgrade against ASVEL -- one of the worst teams in the league. The significance of the game is high for Maccabi's playoff/play-in hopes, as they currently sit ninth in the standings. However, there is a red flag, as Baldwin's field goal attempts have decreased. Over the last three games he got up 11, 12, and six shot compared to 15, 17 and 19 in the three Rounds prior to that.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas (16.8 credits)

Evans is an option for Round 30 as the next opponent, Virtus Bologna, has been vulnerable against point guards. Evans averaged 26 minutes, 12.0 FGA, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 4.7 fouls received and an 18.3 PIR over the last three Rounds. On top of that, Virtus will be down a couple guards who could slow Evans in Daniel Hackett and Isaia Cordinier.

Nando de Colo, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (12.1 credits)

After returning from injury, de Colo is seeing a slightly increased minute allocation, with an average of 25 minutes per night over the last three Rounds. He is contributing across multiple categories including scoring, rebounding, assisting, stealing, and drawing fouls. ASVEL's next game is against Maccabi, followed by Olympiacos in Round 31. It might be prudent to retain him for the next Round and consider trading him before a tough defensive matchup with Olympiacos.

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (7.8 credits)

I underestimated Avramovic's ability to maintain the extra shots and extra minutes, but after scoring a career-high 30 points in Round 27 he averaged 15.0 FGA and 31 minutes over the last two Rounds. We can consider adding him for the next two Rounds and replacing him before the game against Olympiacos in Round 32.

Noam Yaacov, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (4.5 credits)

Yaacov has seen an uptick in playing time, partly due to the absence of Paris Lee. While it's uncertain how ASVEL's rotation will evolve, if Yaacov continues to receive around 20 minutes per game he remains a strong consideration at this price. However, it's worth noting the challenging schedule ahead, as after facing Maccabi on Tuesday he will see formidable defensive teams such as Olympiacos, Monaco, Valencia and Barcelona in the weeks ahead.

Lukas Lekavicius, Zalgiris Kaunas (4.2 credits)

Lekavicius remains a viable option barely above the minimum price. He is among the leaders in minutes among players costing 5.0 credits or fewer, averaging around 20 minutes per game over the last three Rounds. However, he averaged a PIR of only 5.3 over this span.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (16.2 credits)

Moneke recorded at least 10 PIR in his last 10 EuroLeague games. He contributes across various categories, including scoring, rebounding, assisting, stealing, and drawing fouls. His next opponent is Partizan, which will be a game in Belgrade. While this may not initially seem favorable for Moneke, Partizan has been mediocre recently against small forwards. In the last game, Moneke played mostly as a small forward. If Nikos Rogkavopoulos is limited at all, we might expect a similar rotation and similar minutes for Moneke.

Bonzie Colson, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (14.3 credits)

Colson has been filling up the stat sheets in multiple categories, which is always welcome for a solid fantasy player. Over the last three games he averaged 25 minutes, 15.7 points, 9.3 FGA, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and a PIR of 18.7. Maccabi's next opponent, ASVEL, seems like a favorable matchup for Colson.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (14.3 credits)

Hayes-Davis is averaging over 27 minutes, 19.0 points, 11.0 FGA, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and a PIR of 22.7 through three EuroLeague games in March. However, his next opponent is Barcelona, known for being a tough defensive team. Consider this carefully before picking Hayes-Davis, although his high-volume stats make him worth considering.

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid (12.6 credits)

Yabusele has been playing more minutes over the last three Rounds and excelling at rebounding especially. His shooting splits -- 66.7 percent both from the field and beyond the arc and 100 percent at the charity stripe -- are also looking better. On top of that, Mario Hezonja is dealing with an illness and may miss Tuesday's game, which could shift more minutes to Yabusele. Real Madrid will play against ALBA, a team that allows a lot of PIR for their opponents. A red flag is his 5.6 FGA on the season, but Real Madrid will be down at least two players and maybe more.

Deshaun Thomas, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (8.8 credits)

When either Mike Scott or Joffrey Lauvergne is not playing, Thomas receives more minutes on the court. Currently, both Scott and Lauvergne are game-time decisions, though they may play Tuesday. Follow up on these cases, and if both players remain out, consider adding Thomas to your fantasy roster.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (5.2 credits)

Biberovic may be a decent addition at this rate, but only if Dyshawn Pierre continues to be absent. In the last Round, Biberovic's minutes decreased to 16, which is another red flag. Additionally, Fenerbahce's next opponent is Barcelona, known for defending small forwards very well. There are a few concerns, but the affordable price makes Biberovic a risky but potential pick if Pierre remains out.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (17.9 credits)

Lessort had a slight slowdown against Olympiacos, but he and Panathinaikos will next encounter a less intimidating opponent in Red Star. Lessort maintained an average of over 30 minutes, 11.7 FGA, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.3 fouls drawn over the last three games, resulting in an impressive PIR of 24.0.

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona (16.1 credits)

Vesely is set to face Fenerbahce, a team known for not defending centers well. His minutes have shown a slight upward trend, accompanied by an increase in his rebounding performance. It's worth noting that while he maintains a highly selective approach to his shots and an impressive 83 percent field goal percentage over the last 5 games, this may not necessarily be an advantage. Such a high shooting percentage is unlikely to be sustainable and may regress, potentially leading to a decrease in his PIR.

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid (15.6 credits)

Tavares emerges as a compelling option for your fantasy team if Vincent Poirier is unable to go Tuesday. While it's important not to draw major conclusions from just one contest, in the lone game where Poirier was absent and Tavares played, he showcased an impressive performance with 18 points, 19 rebounds and a PIR of 32 over 38 minutes of play.

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (14.4 credits)

Maccabi will next see ASVEL, a team that hasn't been strong defensively against centers this season. Additionally, a couple of ASVEL's bigs might be out or limited, which could shorten the rotation. There's a slight possibility for Nebo to have an additional advantage during the game if ASVEL's frontcourt becomes vulnerable due to foul trouble. We need either Lauvergne or Scott to miss Round 30 to feel really good about Nebo's prospects.

Jaime Pradilla, Valencia Basket (4.8 credits)

With Brandon Davies out for some time and Boubacar Toure also sidelined, Pradilla may see an increase in minutes, and likely a boost in fantasy value.

Head Coach

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid (11.7 credits)

Mateo and Real Madrid -- the team with the best record in the league at 23-6 -- will be playing against ALBA, a team with a league-worst five wins through 29 Round. It will be an away game for Real Madrid, and 66 percent of games have been won by home teams this season, which is a small concern for the visitors. Another red flag is Real's injured list, which currently contains Hezonja, Poirier, Sergio Llull, Sergio Rodriguez and Rudy Fernandez.

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (10.5 credits)

Panathinaikos will return to their home arena to play against Red Star, who have lost five games in a row and will be shorthanded one way or another.

Oded Kattash, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (6.7 credits)

Maccabi, with three consecutive wins, will face ASVEL in their "home" arena in Belgrade. Additionally, ASVEL might not be at full strength.

Drop Candidates

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (19.0 credits)

While it may seem odd to drop Larkin, there are a few arguments to consider. He will play against one of the best defensive teams, which tends to play long possession attacks, potentially leading to lower shot attempts and a lower PIR. In the last game against Olympiacos, Larkin recorded only 10 PIR. While Larkin is one of the best in the league, playing against such an opponent introduces slightly more risk of a mediocre game.

Rolands Smits, Zalgiris Kaunas (9.7 credits)

Smits injured his ankle in Round 29 and will be unable to go Tuesday. That will open the door for some of his teammates, but Virtus is defending the power forward position very well. Since Smits plays power forward and center, players like Laurynas Birutis, Kevarrius Hayes and Brady Manek should play more minutes. However, be cautious at the power forward position as it will be a tough matchup.

