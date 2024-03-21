EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 31

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

This is the last Round before unlimited trades, which makes life easier for fantasy managers because you don't really need to plan ahead.

Guard

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (18.8 credits)

Larkin faces ALBA, which ceded the most PIR per game to its opponents over the last five Rounds. Though Larkin's playing time has dipped slightly, he still logs over 25 minutes per game. He excels across multiple stat categories -- scoring, rebounding, assisting, and drawing fouls -- making him a strong choice for any fantasy roster.

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (18.8 credits)

Baldwin delivered a stellar performance in the last Round -- actually, the best of his career. I'm less optimistic about Round 31, as Maccabi faces Bayern in Germany. Bayern struggles against point guards but defends shooting guards well, and although Baldwin plays a little bit of both he is often off the ball when Lorenzo Brown is on the court. Despite some potential challenges, Baldwin remains a robust fantasy pick.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas (16.9 credits)

Evans remains a viable pick despite some red flags. In the last five games he played slightly fewer minutes compared to his season average, and he will now face a decent defense in Baskonia. Nevertheless, Evans boasts potential, averaging 17.7 points, 11.7 field goal attempts, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.0 fouls drawn over the last three Rounds.

Alessandro Pajola, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (5.9 credits)

If Daniel Hackett remains sidelined Pajola could again see extra minutes, which would give him more opportunities to rack up PIR. He will face Red Star, a team with mediocre to poor defense against point guards. Pajola's recent performance against Zalgiris, in which he played 30 minutes, dished out seven assists, tallied two steals and recorded 13 PIR, underscores his fantasy value.

Forward

Will Clyburn, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (13.6 credits)

Following his 14-PIR performance against Olympiacos in Round 30, Clyburn becomes an attractive option again, especially as he faces ALBA, the team with the worst record. Clyburn's impressive stats over the last three rounds -- 30 minutes, 17.0 points, 12.3 FGA, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 fouls drawn on average -- highlight his consistency and potential for another strong showing.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (14.2 credits)

Shengelia has been a force in recent games, averaging 27 minutes, 14.7 points, 11.3 FGA, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last three games. His aggressive play -- particularly evident against Zalgiris in the previous Round -- bodes well for fantasy owners. Moreover, potential absences of key players like Hackett and Isaia Cordinier could further enhance Shengelia's impact.

Bonzie Colson, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (14.6 credits)

Colson has been on a hot streak, averaging over 30 minutes per game and posting impressive stats over the last three games -- 18.7 points, 10.7 FGA, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 fouls drawn per game, resulting in a PIR of 21.0. Colson's consistent high-volume performances makes him a compelling option.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (14.8 credits)

Hayes-Davis has been delivering solid performances, averaging around 30 minutes per game with 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists 2.0 steals and 3.7 fouls drawn over the last three games, resulting in an impressive PIR of 24.3. However, he might face a tough defensive assignment against Milan in Round 31 and will likely be tasked with limiting Nikola Mirotic, which could affect his offensive output in one way or another.

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid (13.0 credits)

Yabusele has been in excellent form lately, averaging over 28 minutes per game with a PIR of 18.0 over the last three Rounds. Real Madrid's upcoming opponent, Partizan, may still be missing a key player in Zach LeDay, which would work in Yabusele's favor.

Kostas Papanikolaou, Olympiacos Piraeus (9.7 credits)

Papanikolaou has seen increased minutes recently and has been contributing across various stat categories, including rebounds, assists, fouls drawn and scoring. With Olympiacos next hosting ASVEL -- a team that allows a high PIR for their opponents -- Papanikolaou will have a matchup he can capitalize on.

Deshaun Thomas, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (8.9 credits)

Thomas stands to benefit from continued playing time if Mike Scott remains sidelined, though the latter could return in Round 31. Thomas will face a tough defense in Olympiacos, but given his recent performances he could return value if he gets the minutes.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (5.4 credits)

Though Dyshawn Pierre returned from injury in Round 30, Biberovic's role didn't diminishe. While there's a potential threat to his minutes with Pierre back in action, Biberovic has shown consistency in scoring and rebounding, and he averaged a PIR of 10.3 over the last five games.

Center

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (14.9 credits)

Leading the league in rebounds, Nebo has seen increased playing time recently, and he averaged a double-double over the last three games with marks of 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds. He's undoubtedly one of the best additions at the center position currently. However, his upcoming matchup against Bayern might pose a significant defensive challenge.

Joel Bolomboy, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (12.2 credits)

Bolomboy experienced a slight increase in playing time over the last three games and averaged 11.3 points and 8.0 rebounds during this period. Facing Virtus, a team struggling to contain centers, could provide an advantage to Bolomboy in the upcoming match.

Bruno Caboclo, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (10.7 credits)

If LeDay remains absent, Caboclo may step up for the second game in a row, even against a tough Real Madrid team. Playing at home, Caboclo could capitalize on the familiarity and comfort of the environment. Additionally, Real Madrid's defensive power has diminished, making them an average team in terms of index rating allowed to opponents. These factors may enable Caboclo to deliver another solid performance.

Jaime Pradilla, Valencia Basket (5.2 credits)

Should Brandon Davies remain sidelined, Pradilla could benefit from increased opportunities. Pradilla demonstrated his potential in the last Round, recording 26 minutes and a PIR of 13 against Bayern. You could get the same line at a particularly affordable rate.

Head Coach

Georgios Bartzokas, Olympiacos Piraeus (8.8 credits)

As one of the EuroLeague powerhouses, Olympiacos will host ASVEL at home in their upcoming match, providing a favorable environment for Bartzokas and his team.

Tomislav Mijatovic, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (5.8 credits)

Efes has demonstrated significantly better performance at home this season (11 wins, 4 losses) compared to away games (2 wins, 13 losses). Their upcoming match against ALBA will be played at home, which could further enhance their chances of success.

Drop Candidates

Mike James, AS Monaco (18.1 credits)

I understand this is controversial inclusion on the "players to drop" list, let me try to explain. James' declining efficiency (bad shooting splits and increased turnovers) and fantasy price over the last 3 rounds raise concerns. While he still maintains significant playing time and contributes in various statistical categories, considering dropping him until he bounces back might be prudent.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid (14.5 credits)

Campazzo's shooting percentages has been down over the last 4 rounds, leading to a decrease in his average PIR and fantasy price. Considering dropping him and waiting for a bounce back could be a sensible strategy. On the other hand, Sergio Llull and Sergio Rodriguez may miss next game, which could provide Campazzo with more playing time.

Isaac Bonga, FC Bayern Munich (5.7 credits)

If Bonga is still on your roster, it's time to move on. His diminished minutes and minimal shot attempts (1.3 FGA over the last 3 rounds) indicate limited opportunities to contribute to PIR, making him an unproductive fantasy option.

