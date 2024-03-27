EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 32

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Unlimited trades are what we possess before this Round of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, so let's take advantage and rebuild the team.

Also note that Round 32 begins Wednesday and that we will have three days of lineup changes to make rather than the standard two.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

And off we go!

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (18.1 credits)

The jumper has been wayward for James in recent Rounds, but his significant playing time keeps him in contention to break out of his slump in any game. His recent string of underwhelming performances does raise doubts, though. While James typically bounces back quickly after a poor game, this recent streak has persisted all month, and I'm less confident than I usually am about him in Round 32.

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (18.6 credits)

Despite a couple slower games over the last four Rounds, Baldwin's contributions extend beyond scoring, making him an ideal candidate for the captain spot. Having averaged 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 7.3 fouls drawn over the last three games, Baldwin is doing plenty outside of the points column to justify a pick.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas (17.0 credits)

Round 32 might be the last opportunity to confidently add Evans to your roster, as he faces Milan, a team that has been mediocre when defending point guards. In Rounds 33 and 34, he will face tough defensive matchups in Monaco and Real Madrid. Evans' previous performances against these teams have yielded a total of 40 PIR, falling short of justifying his fantasy price. In essence, we would need a total of at least 60 PIR over the last three regular-season games to be happy. Consider holding onto him for Round 32 and then reassessing.

Chris Jones, Valencia Basket (13.2 credits)

With Brandon Davies and Jared Harper unavailable and Stefan Jovic listed as game-time decision, Jones finds himself in a crucial role for Valencia. The absence of at least two key players creates ample opportunity for Jones to step up and contribute significantly. Moreover, Valencia's matchup against Maccabi presents a favorable scenario, as Maccabi has had a tough time containing point guards. Therefore, Jones has a chance to make a significant impact in this game.

Martin Hermannsson, ALBA Berlin (6.5 credits)

With Matteo Spagnolo sidelined, Hermannsson has stepped up, averaging 24 minutes, 7.3 points, 6.7 assists, and a PIR of 12.7 over the last three Rounds. Spagnolo's impending return could jeopardize Hermannsson's role and fantasy value, so be sure to stay on top of injury-related news.

Dovydas Giedraitis, Zalgiris Kaunas (4.4 credits)

Giedraitis has emerged as a reliable defensive presence, averaging 1.7 steals per game over the last thee Rounds. This defensive prowess likely contributes to his consistent minutes in the EuroLeague. There is a red flag, as his PIR can range from 10 all the way down to zero. Nevertheless, considering his low cost, Giedraitis remains a viable and affordable option.

Forward

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (15.3 credits)

Mirotic has returned to form, logging his usual minutes -- around 30 -- over the last three Rounds and averaging 18.3 points, 11.0 field goal attempts, 6.7 rebounds and a PIR of 22.3. Facing Zalgiris, one of the weakest teams at defending power forwards, in the next game further boosts Mirotic's fantasy value. However, subsequent matchups against Virtus and Maccabi pose tougher challenges defensively.

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid (13.1 credits)

Yabusele played over 25 minutes in each of his last five EuroLeague games and got the job done, recording 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and a PIR of 20.0. Despite his relatively low number of FGA -- 7.3 per game over the last three Rounds -- and some exceptionally high shooting percentages that may regress, Yabusele remains a decent fantasy option.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (12.8 credits)

Mitoglou played 37, 32 and 34 minutes over the last three Rounds, and that has resulted in three straight double-doubles and averages of 15.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per night. Panathinaikos will face a slumping Virtus Bologna club in Round 32, offering Mitoglou a favorable matchup despite it being an away game.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (5.6 credits)

Biberovic continues his string of strong performances, averaging 23 minutes, 12.8 points, 8.0 FGA, 3.6 rebounds and a PIR of 11.6 since the start of March. Considering his relatively low cost and consistent output, Biberovic remains a special fantasy option. While there's a risk of his minutes being reduced if Dyshawn Pierre returns, Biberovic should still hold down a rotation spot. Additionally, a home game against ALBA further enhances Biberovic's appeal.

Alberto Abalde, Real Madrid (5.0 credits)

If Sergio Rodriguez and Sergio Llull remain absent, Abalde could be a viable, affordable option. Abalde saw increased playing time and recorded a PIR of 9.0 over the last three games in which Real Madrid was missing its backcourt players.

Awudu Abass, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (4.4 credits)

With Isaia Cordinier sidelined for the last couple EuroLeague games, Abass has seen an increase in playing time, and he exceeded his fantasy price in both games with PIRs of 12 and 8. If Cordinier remains absent, Abass could be a viable option. However, Virtus will face a tough defensive team in Round 32 in Panathinaikos.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (18.6 credits)

While he has had some standout games this season, he typically maintains a steady average PIR around 20, which is commendable. Facing Virtus, a team that struggles to contain centers, Lessort has a good chance to continue his reliable contributions.

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (14.9 credits)

Nebo has emerged as a key player for Maccabi during a crucial time in the season as they look to secure a top-six spot and avoid the play-in tournament. Nebo's increased playing time has been pivotal, allowing him to produce impressive performances like he put up in Rounds 29 and 30, when he recorded 33 and 25 PIR, respectively.

Moses Wright, Olympiacos Piraeus (11.9 credits)

With Nikola Milutinov and Filip Petrusev sidelined, Wright becomes a viable option for fantasy consideration. His effectiveness heavily depends on his playing time, preferably around 25 minutes or more, otherwise there's a risk he may not return value. With a couple fellow centers unavailable, he could get those minutes in Round 32.

Kevarrius Hayes, Zalgiris Kaunas (7.6 credits)

Hayes has been in fine form recently, posting impressive PIRs of 26 against Virtus and 20 against Baskonia. Against Milan, who have a tough time containing opposing bigs, Hayes represents a strong fantasy consideration. A crucial part of the deal is Rolands Smits remaining out.

Jaime Pradilla, Valencia Basket (4.9 credits)

With Davies out again, Pradilla remains a valuable option at a meager price. Pradilla could be a budget-friendly pick worth considering after starting in the last two Rounds and averaging 18 minutes per game since EuroLeague play resumed following the mid-February break.

Head Coach

Sasa Obradovic, AS Monaco (9.2 credits)

Monaco faces ASVEL in Round 32, presenting a seemingly favorable matchup. ASVEL's recent home victories against Efes and Milan suggest they shouldn't be underestimated, potentially making this rivalry game more challenging for Monaco. Despite this, Monaco holds the edge with a stronger team overall.

Sarunas Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.7 credits)

Fenerbahce, boasting the best home record this season at 14-1, faces off against ALBA, the team with the worst record in the league. With key players like Spagnolo and Gabriele Procida out for ALBA, Jasikevicius's team is poised for success in this matchup.

Drop Candidates

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (18.0 credits)

I didn't see last Efes game, but Larkin's performance, including a season-low in minutes and zero points, raises concerns heading into the next game against Baskonia.

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona (15.0 credits)

Despite Vesely's impressive run earlier in the season, his recent performances -- PIRs of 8 and 0 over the last two Rounds -- have been lackluster. Bayern has fared well against centers in recent games, so it may be a good idea to steer clear of Vesely for now with the potential for another underwhelming performance.

Rokas Giedraitis, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (10.0 credits)

Giedraitis has seen a decline in minutes, points, rebounds and PIR recently, and he averaged only 4.2 PIR over the last five EuroLeague games. Given his diminishing contributions, it's wise to drop him from fantasy teams.

What should you do before Round 32? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes!