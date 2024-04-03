EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 33

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Just two Rounds remain in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge before the regular season comes to a close. Several teams will be looking to head into the Playoffs on a high note, and we will do the same.

Now, let's get to the players!

Guard

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (18.8 credits)

Baldwin has been performing at an elite level recently, averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game over the last three matches. Baldwin has established himself as one of the top guards in the league. However, upcoming matchups against Barcelona and Milan, who allow low PIR for opponents, pose a potential challenge for Baldwin's fantasy production.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (18.5 credits)

Larkin has displayed his scoring prowess with a notable 28-point performance against Baskonia in the previous round. Despite a slower outing against ALBA in Round 31, Larkin's ability to contribute across multiple categories, including points, rebounds, assists, steals, drawing fouls, makes him a valuable fantasy asset. Red flag: facing Fenerbahce next, a team known for its tough defense especially recently, Larkin may face challenges in maintaining his high fantasy output.

Mike James, AS Monaco (17.9 credits)

James has seen a slight dip in his performance recently, with his shooting efficiency going down and impacting his fantasy production. Despite this, James remains a formidable guard capable of delivering high PIR performances, as evidenced by his 26 PIR against Zalgiris earlier in the season. With an upcoming matchup against the same opponent, James has the potential to bounce back and regain his fantasy relevance.

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (14.4 credits)

Sloukas has seen an uptick in minutes and production recently, contributing significantly in scoring, rebounding, and passing. While facing Bayern in the next round presents a slight concern due to their solid defense against shooting guards, Sloukas' overall contributions make him a valuable fantasy option, especially given his increased efficiency (less turnovers, high shooting splits) in recent games.

Kevin Punter, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (13.3 credits)

Punter has seen a spike in playing time and productivity, recording impressive PIR performances in the last few games. Despite some inconsistency in his shooting splits, Punter's ability to attempt a high volume of field goals, distribute assists, and draw fouls makes him a viable fantasy option. Additionally, facing ALBA, a team that allows high PIR for opponents, further enhances Punter's fantasy appeal.

Stefan Jovic, Valencia Basket (7.2 credits)

Jovic may see increased minutes if Chris Jones misses the next EuroLeague game due to injury (reported as tending to a sore left ankle). While Jovic's fantasy value is contingent on Jones' availability, his potential for additional playing time makes him a speculative option for fantasy managers.

Martin Hermannsson, ALBA Berlin (6.3 credits)

Hermannsson has capitalized on increased playing time due to his teammates injuries, showcasing his ability to contribute in scoring, playmaking, and attacking the basket. With Matteo Spagnolo and Gabriele Procida still sidelined, Hermannsson remains a solid fantasy option, especially against Partizan, a team struggling to defend point guards this season.

Ognjen Dobric, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (5.1 credits)

Dobric's fantasy value may increase if Isaia Cordinier remains sidelined, as Dobric tends to play more minutes and record higher PIR in Cordinier's absence. Facing potential favorable matchups, Dobric could be a sneaky pick for fantasy managers looking for value at the guard position.

Forward

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (15.7 credits)

Hayes-Davis has been on fire recently, scoring an impressive 50 points against ALBA in the last round. He has consistently performed well recently against top teams, with notable PIR performances against Real Madrid, Valencia, and Barcelona. While he had a slower game in round 31 against EA7, Hayes-Davis remains a top fantasy option, especially with his recent stat line of 12.0 field goal attempts, 4.6 rebounds, and a PIR of 24.6 over the last 5 EuroLeague games.

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (15.5 credits)

Mirotic has rediscovered his form recently, maintaining consistent playing time of around 30 minutes per game over the last 3 games. During this period, he has been averaging 18.3 points, attempting 11.0 field goals per game, grabbing 6.7 rebounds, and boasting an impressive Player Index Rating (PIR) of 22.3. However, there is a red flag for Mirotic, as Milan faces Virtus in the upcoming matchup, which could pose a tough defensive challenge for him. Despite this, Mirotic's overall production and scoring ability make him a valuable fantasy option.

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid (13.7 credits)

Yabusele has been impressive lately, consistently playing high minutes and contributing significantly. With potential uncertainty surrounding Mario Hezonja's availability, Yabusele could see even more playing time against Baskonia in the upcoming round. Red flag: Yabusele is attempting relatively low number of shots for the player that cost 13.7 credits (5.9 FG attempts this season; 7.3 FG attempts during the last 3 games).

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.8 credits)

Biberovic played limited minutes in the last game due to foul trouble and being substituted late in the game to let Hayes-Davis get his EuroLeague-record 50 points. Despite this, he still managed to contribute with 7 PIR. With a potential favorable matchup against Efes, who struggle to defend small forwards, Biberovic could still be a decent fantasy pick.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco (6.9 credits)

Blossomgame has seen increased minutes over the last 7 games, leading to improved fantasy production with a PIR of 13.0 over the last 5 games. Priced affordably, Blossomgame offers good value for fantasy managers looking for a budget option at the forward position.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (18.0 credits)

Lessort has been dominant recently in minutes per game over the last five games and posting impressive stats across the board. Despite concerns about his free-throw shooting and recent shooting percentage, Lessort's significant playing time makes him a valuable fantasy option.

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich (15.0 credits)

Ibaka's fantasy value could increase if Devin Booker misses the next game. Ibaka has performed well in games without Booker, averaging 16.8 points, 11.2 FGA, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and a PIR of 20.4 in 5 such games. However, this additional advantage depends on Booker's availability.

Josh Nebo, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (15.3 credits)

Nebo remains one of the top picks at the center position, averaging impressive stats over the last 5 games, including minutes, points, rebounds, blocks, and a PIR of 22.4. While facing Barcelona poses a challenge, Nebo's overall production makes him a strong fantasy option.

Frank Kaminsky, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (10.4 credits)

Kaminsky's stats have spiked over the last 3 games, with increased minutes, scoring, rebounding, and assisting. Facing ALBA, a team that allows high PIR for opponents, might further enhance Kaminsky's fantasy appeal.

Kevarrius Hayes, Zalgiris Kaunas (7.8 credits)

Hayes performs better and records a higher PIR when Rolands Smits is not on the roster. If Smits remains sidelined, Hayes could be a valuable fantasy option for managers looking for a budget center.

Head Coach

Sasa Obradovic, AS Monaco (9.3 credits)

Monaco finds itself in contention for the second place in the regular season, making every game crucial. They will be hosting Zalgiris, who have performed well at home but less so on the road recently. While Zalgiris may still be without Smits, a key player. On the Monaco side, the only injury is Terry Tarpey which is not a big loss for the team.

Zeljko Obradovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (5.0 credits)

Partizan, with a stronger record, faces ALBA, who currently holds one of the worst records in the league. However, the game will be played in Germany, where ALBA has managed to surprise a few teams this season. Despite the potential challenge, Obradovic's coaching expertise and Partizan's squad makes him a viable option for fantasy teams at a low cost of 5.0 credits.

Alex Mumbru, Valencia Basket (4.6 credits)

Valencia has a favorable matchup against ASVEL, one of the worst teams in the league with a 7-25 record. Furthermore, Valencia will have the home-court advantage, where they have a positive record of 9 wins and 7 losses this season. While there are injury concerns for Valencia, including the potential absence of Jones, but the return of Brandon Davies adds strength to the team. Despite the red flags, Mumbru remains a considerable pick for fantasy teams at a low cost of 4.6 credits for the next Round.

Drop Candidates

Chris Jones, Valencia Basket (13.1 credits)

With Davies back in action and Jovic not missing any recent games, the circumstances have changed for Jones. Although Jones might play in the next round despite a sore left ankle, the situation no longer aligns with the optimistic scenario from the previous round. With less potential for additional value, it's advisable to consider dropping Jones from your fantasy team.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (11.4 credits)

Sedekerskis' minutes have decreased significantly from 27ish his season average, down to around 20 minutes per game over the last three games. His shot attempts, rebounding, passing have decreased, which is concerning given his relatively high cost. Notably, Baskonia will face Real Madrid in the next Round, further complicating Sedekerskis' fantasy outlook.

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (7.1 credits)

Despite the hype surrounding Avramovic, his recent performance has not lived up to expectations, averaging only 2.0 PIR over the last 3 games. While Partizan's upcoming matchup against ALBA presents an opportunity, Avramovic's lack of recent production combined with no reported injuries on the team reduces his value as a fantasy pick. Consider the risk before including Avramovic in your fantasy team for the next round.

