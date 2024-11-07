EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 8 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Nov. 7

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Thursday.

Walter Tavares Over 11.5 Points (-120 BetMGM)

Sometimes the most logical thing doesn't always work in the EuroLeague, but despite that I'm putting on my blinders and hitting a lot of the Tavares overs Thursday. Milan will be down its top three centers -- Josh Nebo, David McCormack and Ousmane Diop -- which leaves only Zach LeDay, Nikola Mirotic, Guglielmo Caruso and perhaps 17-year-old Luigi Suigo to handle Sergeant Swat. This is a barbeque chicken alert if Tavares avoids the fouls.

Zach LeDay 5+ Rebounds (-115 DraftKings)

As noted above, Milan may not have a true center available Thursday, and although LeDay is undersized compared to Real Madrid's top big men, I think the opponent's place will allow LeDay to snag a lot of rebounds.

Sylvain Francisco Over 12.5 Points (+100 BetMGM)

I love taking guys in bounceback spots, especially when facing other high-scoring players. Francisco was limited to only one point last time out, but he will be facing both his former team as well as Shabazz Napier and Carsen Edwards on Thursday, and neither is stout on the defensive end.

Nadir Hifi Over 13.5 Points (-120 BetMGM)

Hifi is another bounceback candidate after being held to nine points in Round 7. He is not afraid to get up the triples, and a matchup with Partizan is similar to the one he faced against ALBA in Round 6, when he got up a whopping -- yes, 19 -- triples and made seven of them.

