Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 1

EuroLeague Primer: Play-In Showdown - Round 1

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on April 15, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

BKN

MTA

Dani Diez

John DiBartolomeo

Khalifa Diop

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -5.0
Total: 174.5

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

VIR

EFS

Devontae Cacok

Erten Gazi

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -9.0
Total: 168.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Play-In Showdown - Round 1
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Play-In Showdown - Round 1
EuroLeague Primer: Round 34 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 34 - Friday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 34 - Friday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 34 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 34 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 34 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 34 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 34 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 34
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 34