EuroLeague Primer: Round 11 - Friday

Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on November 22, 2024 2:11PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Bayern's Onuralp Bitim will be available Friday, but Vladimir Lucic, Yam Madar and Danko Brankovic will not be.

THE SLATE

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

PAO

ZAL

Cedi Osman

Tomas Dimsa

Marius Grigonis

 

Kostas Antetokounmpo

 

Dimitris Moraitis

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -2.0
Total: 156.0

FC Barcelona at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

BAR

BAY

Nicolas Laprovittola

Vladimir Lucic

Chimezie Metu

Onuralp Bitim

 

Niels Giffey

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -1.0
Total: 171.0

