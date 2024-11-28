Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Thursday

Kevin O'Brien 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on November 28, 2024 9:26AM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

THE SLATE

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

BKN

ZAL

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Tomas Dimsa

Kamar Baldwin

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -7.0
Total: 155.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

MTA

BER

Tamir Blatt

Martin Hermannsson

Jasiel Rivero

Louis Olinde

 

Justin Bean

 

Matt Thomas

 

Will McDowell-White

 

David McCormack

 

Ziga Samar

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -5.0
Total: 171.5

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Paris Basketball

Status Check

VIR

PBB

Nicola Akele

Daulton Hommes

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -7.0
Total: 170.0

Olympiacos Piraeus at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

OLY

PAR

Sasha Vezenkov

Vanja Marinkovic

Evan Fournier

Mario Nakic

Keenan Evans

Balsa Koprivica

Tyler Dorsey

 

Moses Wright

 

Naz Mitrou-Long

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -1.0
Total: 162.0

Real Madrid at FC Barcelona

Status Check

RMB

BAR

Usman Garuba

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Chimezie Metu

 

Raul Neto

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -2.0
Total: 168.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
