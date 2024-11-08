EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Barcelona's Willy Hernangomez will not suit up for Round 8, but Joel Parra will.

Baskonia's Tadas Sedekerskis and Sander Raieste will be available for Round 8.

Maccabi's David DeJulius will be in uniform Friday.

ASVEL's Andre Roberson and Admiral Schofield will not play Friday.

Fenerbahce's Boban Marjanovic will not suit up for Round 8, but Sertac Sanli will.

Erkan Yilmaz will not play Friday for Efes.

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 12:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.5

Total: 164.0

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -7.0

Total: 159.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -4.0

Total: 157.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -3.0

Total: 164.5

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at FC Barcelona

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: FC Barcelona -7.0

Total: 166.5

