EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on November 8, 2024 3:17PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Barcelona's Willy Hernangomez will not suit up for Round 8, but Joel Parra will.

Baskonia's Tadas Sedekerskis and Sander Raieste will be available for Round 8.

Maccabi's David DeJulius will be in uniform Friday.

ASVEL's Andre Roberson and Admiral Schofield will not play Friday.

Fenerbahce's Boban Marjanovic will not suit up for Round 8, but Sertac Sanli will.

Erkan Yilmaz will not play Friday for Efes.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

ASM

EFS

Nick Calathes

Shane Larkin

 

Erkan Yilmaz

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 12:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.5
Total: 164.0

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

FBB

ASV

Scottie Wilbekin

Paris Lee

Sertac Sanli

Andre Roberson

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

Edwin Jackson

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -7.0
Total: 159.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

OLY

PAO

Keenan Evans

Marius Grigonis

 

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -4.0
Total: 157.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

MTA

VIR

Tamir Blatt

Daniel Hackett

David DeJulius

Devontae Cacok

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -3.0
Total: 164.5

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at FC Barcelona

Status Check

BKN

BAR

Tadas Sedekerskis

Nicolas Laprovittola

Sander Raieste

Joel Parra

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -7.0
Total: 166.5

