EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Friday

Barcelona's Willy Hernangomez will not suit up for Round 8, but Joel Parra will.
Baskonia's Tadas Sedekerskis and Sander Raieste will be available for Round 8.
Maccabi's David DeJulius will be in uniform Friday.
ASVEL's Andre Roberson and Admiral Schofield will not play Friday.
Fenerbahce's Boban Marjanovic will not suit up for Round 8, but Sertac Sanli will.
Erkan Yilmaz will not play Friday for Efes.
AS Monaco at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
ASM
EFS
Game Time: 18:00 CET / 12:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.5
Total: 164.0
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
FBB
ASV
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -7.0
Total: 159.5
Olympiacos Piraeus at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
OLY
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -4.0
Total: 157.5
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Virtus Segafredo Bologna
MTA
VIR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -3.0
Total: 164.5
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at FC Barcelona
BKN
BAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -7.0
Total: 166.5
