Aramco Spanish Grand Prix

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Course: Circuit de Catalunya

Course Length: 4.66 km

Laps: 66

Race Preview

After a processional Monaco, the Formula 1 series heads to Circuit de Catalunya in Spain, where the racing could be much better. By capturing pole at Monaco, the race was in Lando Norris' hands and he managed the unique circumstances perfectly to score his second victory of the season. Charles Leclerc tried to pull out some hometown magic to win for the second year in a row, but couldn't get the better of McLaren and settled for the runner-up spot. However, by finishing third, Oscar Piastri maintained his grip on the championship lead and heads the standings to Spain, where Max Verstappen won the last three visits. The Circuit de Catalunya is one that teams and drivers know well, with two DRS zones and a mixture of fast and slow corners that enable strategy as well as on-track passes to play a role. This week's race is the third European stop in a row before heading back to North America. Upgrades could play a vital role, but this week's race should be a great measuring stick to determine if McLaren is still the top dog or if any other contenders have closed the gap.

Key Stats at Circuit de Catalunya

Races: 34

Winners from pole: 24

Winners from top-5 starters: 34

Winners from top-10 starters: 34

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 214.605 kph

Previous 10 Spanish Grand Prix Winners

2024 - Max Verstappen

2023 - Max Verstappen

2022 - Max Verstappen

2021 - Lewis Hamilton

2020 - Lewis Hamilton

2019 - Lewis Hamilton

2018 - Lewis Hamilton

2017 - Lewis Hamilton

2016 - Max Verstappen

2015 - Nico Rosberg

Circuit de Catalunya is a natural-terrain road course that teams and drivers know very well. The track's mixture of low and high speed turns make it an ideal testing spot, and its place on the calendar should enable several teams to introduce new car components in an effort to unlock more speed from their machines. The track features to DRS zones and a few heavy braking areas that enable passing if the attacking driver can get close enough to the car ahead. Strategy is also a factor. Pirelli is bringing its hardest compound tires to this week's event and a two-stop strategy is usually the most dominant approach. The track's fast corners mean that managing tire temperature to ensure stability, life, and grip are all maximized throughout the race. No car has been better at that this year than McLaren. However, with the number of updates teams are expected to unload, all will be hoping to have closed that gap to the frontrunners.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Spanish Grand Prix (Based on $50k Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Oscar Piastri - $12,800

Lando Norris - $12,600

Max Verstappen - $11,600

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

George Russell - $10,000

Lewis Hamilton - $9,400

Kimi Antonelli - $7,400

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Alex Albon - $6,600

Isack Hadjar - $5,400

Yuki Tsunoda - $5,000

DraftKings Constructor Values

McLaren - $15,500

Red Bull Racing - $9,500

Mercedes - $9,200

Williams - $4,200

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Aramco Spanish Grand Prix

Team Captain - Oscar Piastri - $19,200

George Russell - $10,000

Alex Albon - $6,600

Isack Hadjar - $5,400

Fernando Alonso - $4,600

Constructor - Williams - $4,200

Though Lando Norris was able to capture pole and come out on top at Monaco, Oscar Piastri retains the championship lead and has had fewer mistakes this season. Assuming McLaren's strength persists this week, it should be a close battle between the two teammates. This lineup option enables the choice of either as captain, too. However, Piastri has executed better thus far in 2025, and that is why he is the choice here. Piastri started ninth in both prior Spanish races and finished seventh last season. He is much improved in 2025 and racing at a championship caliber, though.

Backing him up is the Mercedes of George Russell. Monaco was a race to forget for him and the team, but the circumstances that made that a difficult weekend don't exist in Spain. Mercedes has been excellent on their tires in varied circumstances this season and Russell has been a regular podium finisher. Fantasy players should expect him to achieve that form again this week considering he finished fourth, third, and third in his last three races at this track.

Alex Albon and Isack Hadjar comprise the middle portion of the lineup. The Williams car is quite powerful with significant top-end speed that could come in handy on Barcelona's long front straight. Albon has been putting car consistently into points paying positions, and this track should be one that suits the car even more than others despite the fact that his highest ever finish at Catalunya in a Williams was 16th in 2023. He has also only failed to finish in the points just once this season. Isack Hadjar is also consistently scoring points. The Racing Bulls rookie tallied 15 points and sits 10th in the championship standings ahead of this week's race. He has shown competitiveness despite mistakes and added points-paying finishes in each of the last two races. He has plenty of experience at this track due to its use as a testing site for many European series, and his points-paying ways appear likely to get even stronger as the season ages.

Fantasy players should also give Fernando Alonso another look. His 2025 struggles have depressed his price point, but Alonso and Aston Martin have shown signs of life. He was in a good position for points at Monaco before suffering a mechanical failure. That has been emblematic of his season so far, but that bad luck won't last forever. Alonso is a two-time winner at this track and it is his home race, which should give him and the team some extra incentive to put their problems behind them.

By going for some costly drivers, this lineup will rely on a less expensive constructor in Williams. The team's bargain price could be a good investment with little risk, though. Both Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr. have been among the points positions each week, and have done so almost as consistently as the top four teams. The inexpensive price point gives access to both drivers, which should have a straight-line speed advantage on one of the longest straightaways of any track this season.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Aramco Spanish Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 6:30 PM ET Thursday

Winning Car - McLaren -225

Top-Four Finish - George Russell -125

Podium Finish - George Russell +185

Top-10 Finish - Isack Hadjar +160

Winner Without - Alex Albon +175, Isack Hadjar +300

With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri being in such close competition and having equal odds as favorites this week, wagerers could be better off choosing McLaren as winning car and accepting reduced payouts for a more assured victory. The pair have won six of eight races this season so far and Circuit de Catalunya is a track where the McLaren car could be at its best. Warmer temperatures and a mixture of fast and slow corners should give their drivers the next chance possible at winning. So, why not take both this week?

As far as specific driver wagers go, George Russell for a podium or top-four finish makes a lot of sense. The team made plenty of mistakes in the abnormal situation the faced in Monaco, but normally this is the most well-drilled team in the paddock. The team's strategy and well-balanced car have been netting podiums this season and have gotten Russell to fourth in the championship standings. Wagerers that remain wary of the team's ability to bounce back quickly from the Monaco debacle should still be comfortable taking Russell for a top-four finish.

Just a little deeper, Isack Hadjar for a top-10 finish also appears to be a good play. Yes, Hadjar has made mistakes as a rookie this season, but that hasn't stopped him from finishing in the top 10 in half of the races run thus far. Hadjar knows this circuit well from his days climbing the ladder to Formula 1, and even with multiple mistakes last week, he bounced back to finish sixth in Sunday's race. The final wager worth considering is Alex Albon as best of the rest. The Winner Without wager excludes McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes drivers and looks for the top finisher of the remainder. That has been Alex Albon three times already this season. Isack Hadjar might be another driver to consider here, but Catalunya's long straights should give Albon's Williams the edge.

