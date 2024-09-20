F1 DFS Picks and Best Bets: Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

Location: Marina Bay, Singapore

Course: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Course Length: 4.94 km

Laps: 62

Singapore Grand Prix Race Preview

In a season full of surprises, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix certainly delivered some unexpected results. That began with a disastrous qualifying session for Lando Norris that saw him eliminated in Q1. He did manage to recover to still best Max Verstappen. Oscar Piastri was the McLaren that stole the show however, as he passed Charles Leclerc on a bold move around Lap 24 and then held him off on fresher tires to record his second career win.

A takeaway that we should take from last weekend forward to the Singapore Grand Prix is the two quickest teams: McLaren and Ferrari. Ferrari typically performs well at the non-traditional tracks, and the Marina Bay Street Circuit checks that box. Meanwhile, McLaren is simply the fastest car in the field without much debate.

Key Stats at Marina Bay Street Circuit

Races: 14

Winners from pole: 9

Winners from top-5 starters: 13

Winners from top-10 starters: 13

Previous 10 Marina Bay Winners

2023 – Carlos Sainz Jr.

2022 - Sergio Perez

2019 - Sebastian Vettel

2018 - Lewis Hamilton

2017 - Lewis Hamilton

2016 - Nico Rosberg

2015 - Sebastian Vettel

2014 - Lewis Hamilton

2013 - Sebastian Vettel

2012 - Sebastian Vettel

Las Vegas has joined the party, but for much of its history on the calendar, the Singapore Grand Prix has been the only night race. Even so, one of the defining characteristics of the race is the heat and humidity of the grand prix. Attrition is often significant as a result. Since the Marina Bay Circuit re-entered the calendar in 2022, we've had 10 combined DNFs in two races.

The physical and machinery demands go beyond the weather. As the name of the circuit suggests, this race is taking place on the streets of Marina Bay, meaning there are plenty of bumps and oddities in the track. We've already seen that come through in free practice sessions with the likes of George Russell and Lando Norris losing control of their car.

Early reports from the weekend suggest the track is running fast and the softest compound of tires is holding up well. We could see a very fast-paced weekend as a result.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Singapore Grand Prix

Based on a $50K Standard Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Lando Norris - $13,000

Charles Leclerc- $11,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

George Russell - $9,800

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $8,600

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Sergio Perez - $6,400

Fernando Alonso - $6,000

Alex Albon - $5,400

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Franco Colapinto - $3,800

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Singapore Grand Prix

Captain – Carlos Sainz Jr. - $12,900

Oscar Piastri - $11,000

Sergio Perez – $6,400

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,800

Franco Colapinto - $3,800

Ferrari - $11,000

Ferrari and McLaren are the teams to build through this weekend until proven otherwise, and all four drivers from those teams should be in play. Pending the results of qualifying, Sainz is the cheapest of the group and is a good candidate to serve as the captain as a result. If he remains a viable selection for captain, that opens up some salary cap to roster another elite driver. In the sample lineup, that was Piastri. It would be equally viable to captain one of the McLaren drivers and also roster Sainz.

He's a bit pricy to be a true "free square," but Perez is the obvious pick of the weekend. Even with Red Bull on a downward trend, he sets up well for the weekend. In the most recent data point at Azerbaijan, Perez qualified fourth and was in position for a podium before his collision with Sainz. At Singapore, he won the return race in 2022 before an admittedly down circuit in 2023. For those who opt to weigh Perez's history this season and his result at Singapore last season more heavily, there are other good options in his price range. Albon and Williams look to be a strong option after upgrades they brought to the track in recent weeks. In total, he's recorded points in half of his last six races and reached Q3 on four occasions in that span. Alonso had poor results at the track last year but had a mistake-filled weekend and should have the chance for a points finish if he can avoid costly errors.

Colapinto is the punt play due to Williams's recent form. We shouldn't overreact to his results at Azerbaijan a weekend ago, but he has proven he is a competent member of the field.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Singapore Grand Prix

Fastest Qualifier: Charles Leclerc (+125), Carlos Sainz Jr. (+850)

Race Winner: Lecerlc (+175), Sainz (+700), Oscar Piastri (+700)

Winning Margin: Under 5 seconds (-160)

Number of Classified Finishers: Under 17.5 (+125)

Most of the logic behind these selections is the same as above, but it's important to note the actual selections could shift after qualifying. That could bring Norris and even Perez into play for both the fastest qualifier and race winner. For those who believe in Perez, now is the time to get bets down (Perez +5500 to win, +5500 to qualify first).

Both races since F1 has returned to Singapore have been closely contested. In 2022, Perez won by 2.6 seconds and Sainz won last year's race by 0.8 seconds. With two teams and potentially Russell and Perez vying for the win this season, it should be another close race to the finish.

We also covered some of the attrition that we should expect from this grand prix. Under 17.5 classified finishers is currently the best number without laying odds.

