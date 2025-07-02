Menu
Fantasy Football Bold Predictions for 2025: 5 Calls That Could Win Your League

Explore our 2025 expert fantasy football bold predictions, including breakout players, busts and top picks that could change your fantasy season.
July 2, 2025
NFL Observations
As draft season heats up, spotting fantasy football predictions that challenge conventional wisdom is key to possibly finding value. These five fantasy football player predictions aren't safe, but they're supported by usage trends, scheme shifts and player traits that could flip leagues.

Whether you're chasing breakout picks or identifying potential busts, these bold takes reflect the type of proactive thinking needed to win in 2025.

Customize your rankings and run simulations with our fantasy football draft software to prepare for every draft scenario.

Caleb Williams Finishes as a Top-5 Fantasy QB

Caleb Williams is being drafted as a fringe QB1, but there's elite upside if the situation clicks.

In 2024, Williams threw for 3,451 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 489 yards on the ground. He was sacked 68 times and operated in a screen-heavy offense that limited his vertical game.

Now? The Bears revamped the offensive line, added dynamic weapons (Luther Burden, Colston Loveland) and hired Ben Johnson, one of the NFL's most creative play callers.

If the scheme clicks and weapons elevate his efficiency, Williams could shatter his 2025 ADP.

Isiah Pacheco Cracks the Top-15 Fantasy RBs

Isiah Pacheco is being overlooked after a down 2024 season, but the opportunity remains.

He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and didn't flash much in broken tackle metrics last year. But when healthy in 2023, he averaged more than 70 total yards per game with 44 catches, proving he can handle volume.

The Chiefs still view him as their early down hammer, and Brashard Smith may take some passing downs but not red-zone work. If Pacheco's efficiency bounces back, he's one of the few post-RB24 targets with a clear NFL projections path to RB15.

Calvin Ridley Returns to the Top-24 Fantasy WRs

Calvin Ridley is undervalued in 2025 drafts, despite quietly posting a 1,000-yard season with elite air-yard share.

He averaged nearly eight targets per game over the second half while working with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Now, Cameron Ward takes over at QB — an unknown, but a clear talent upgrade.

Ridley's role remains high-value: deep routes, sideline shots and potentially 120-plus targets. If Ward performs adequately, Ridley's WR2 return is very much in play.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Falls Outside the Top-10 Fantasy WRs

Amon-Ra St. Brown is priced reasonably in fantasy football drafts, but regression signs are flashing.

He's coming off a 115-catch, 12-touchdown season, yet his yards after the catch dropped to the 39th percentile. He had just five 90-yard games after 10 the year prior.

With Ben Johnson gone and the Lions likely to lean more on their defense and run game, the volume could dip. At WR6 ADP, even a slight efficiency drop could hurt. Check the NFL depth charts to monitor Detroit's offensive design this summer.

Sam LaPorta Falls Outside the Top-10 Fantasy TEs

Sam LaPorta's TE4 ADP doesn't factor in role volatility.

Yes, he flashed late with more than 700 yards and seven scores, but he averaged just 2.8 targets per game through Week 7. That volume only surged after Detroit's defense regressed and pass attempts spiked.

If the Lions get back to controlling games with defense and efficiency, LaPorta's usage may shrink. Regression in touchdown rate also looms, making him riskier than most assume.

Final Thoughts on Fantasy Football Bold Predictions 2025

Not every one of these NFL bold predictions will hit, but leagues are won by anticipating changes before consensus does.

Players to target in drafts: Caleb Williams, Isiah Pacheco, Calvin Ridley

Players risky at cost: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta

Explore more contrarian calls, riser reports and player updates in our fantasy football articles. Stay current with breaking camp news in our fantasy football news and fine-tune your strategy using NFL projections.

Dominate your fantasy football league this season by exploring our ultimate draft kit. Packed with expert insights, rankings, and strategy tips, the kit features our interactive mock draft simulator to prepare you for every scenario. Streamline your draft-day decisions using our printable cheat sheet and stay ahead of the competition with our up-to-date rankings for all formats. RotoWire has everything you need to win. To learn more, subscribe now and start optimizing your roster today.

Baseball
