Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens, NFL Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for

AFC Championship

A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line when the Ravens host the Chiefs on Sunday. Let's dig into this exciting matchup and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Ravens vs. Chiefs Betting Odds for AFC Championship

Ravens: Spread -4 (-110), -198 Moneyline

Chiefs: Spread +4 (-110), +164 Moneyline

Game Total: 44 points

An injury to make note of for this matchup is the return of Mark Andrews (ankle). While he has not played since Week 11, he has been activated from IR and will be available Sunday.

Ravens vs. Chiefs Betting Picks This Week

The Chiefs have issues at wide receiver. One of the lone bright spots for them at the position has been Rashee Rice, whom they selected in the second round of the 2023 Draft. He came through in a big way during Wild Card Weekend, catching eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. He produced a more muted stat line versus the Bills last week, catching all four of his targets for 47 yards.

During the regular season, Rice had just four games with at least seven receptions. While he has emerged as the best option at wide receiver for the Chiefs, that also means that the Ravens' defense will be focusing on trying to slow him down. The Ravens' defense has a ton of talent, which helped them allow the sixth-fewest passing yards per game during the regular season. Look for them to hold Rice in check.

Ravens vs. Chiefs Best Bet: Rashee Rice under 6.5 receptions (-160 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

While the Chiefs have problems at wide receiver, they don't at running back. Isiah Pacheco emerged this season, posting 1,179 total yards and nine touchdowns over 14 games. He averaged 14.6 rushing attempts per game, which was a significant increase over the 10.0 rushing attempts per game that he averaged during his rookie season.

Pacheco has remained busy in the playoffs. First, he received 24 carries against the Dolphins. He followed that up with 15 carries against the Bills last week. Including the playoffs, he has at least 15 carries in seven of his last eight games. We only need 14 to hit the over on his rushing attempts prop, making it a very appealing wager.

Ravens vs. Chiefs Best Bet: Isiah Pacheco over 13.5 rushing attempts (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Justin Tucker is arguably the best kicker in the league. While he only went 1-for-5 on his attempts of 50 yards or more during the regular season, he made 21 of 22 attempts from inside of 50 yards. In his career, he has missed a total of just three field goal attempts from inside the 40-yard line.

Tucker converted both of his field goal attempts against the Texans last week, marking the sixth time over his last eight games in which he has converted more than one field goal attempt. The Chiefs have a good defense that allowed just 29 combined passing and rushing touchdowns during the regular season. Expect Lamar Jackson and Co. to still be able to move the ball, but don't be surprised if they see enough drives stall inside the red zone to enable Tucker to come away with at least two field goals.

Ravens vs. Chiefs Best Bet: Justin Tucker over 1.5 field goals made (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Ravens vs. Chiefs Prediction

The Chiefs aim to make another trip to the Super Bowl, but playing in the AFC Championship game on the road is something new for them. The Chiefs and Ravens were the top two teams in the league this season in terms of fewest points allowed per game, so their defenses should not be ignored. Look for the Chiefs to keep things close enough to cover the spread.