Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

Monday Night Football Picks: Ravens vs. Saints Betting Odds and Player Props to Target

Ravens vs. Saints Betting Odds for Week 9

Spread: Ravens -1.5 (Down from -3.0 on Nov.1)

Moneyline: Baltimore -130; New Orleans +110

Total: 46.5

Ravens at Saints Player Props

Lamar Jackson over 58.5 rushing yards, -110 (FanDuel)

Averaging a robust 7.4 yards per carry, Jackson has recorded 9+ rushing attempts in six of his eight games this year. He seems likely to hit double-digits tonight given the rash of injuries to the Ravens' skill-position players, with TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman out for this game and Gus Edwards listed as doubtful. Expect Jackson to take things into his own hands tonight as he tries to get by without several of his top weapons.

Devin Duvernay over 42.5 receiving yards, -110 (FanDuel)

With Rashod Bateman out of the lineup, Duvernay takes over as the Ravens' top WR vs. a Saints defense that ranks 22nd in fantasy points allowed to WR's. While the Baltimore passing game generally flows through TE Mark Andrews, and rookie TE Isaiah Likely did produce a strong game last week following Andrews' early departure, it's worth noting the Saints rank 3rd overall in fantasy points allowed to TE's, so Likely may find some trouble getting open tonight. That could force Jackson to look even more toward Duvernay when he goes the throw the ball. In any case, this is a modest total for Duvernay given his expected role in tonight's offense, his tendency to produce long plays, and the Saints' deficiency vs. WR's.

Devin Duvernay longest reception over 19.5 yards, -114 (FanDuel)

Duvernay has recorded long catches of 21+ yards in six of his eight games this year and now gets what looks like one of his better matchups of the year. It seems a good spot for him to produce one of his customary long plays.

Alvin Kamara over 38.5 receiving yards, -122 (FanDuel)

Kamara has recorded 6+ receptions in four straight games since Andy Dalton took over at QB for the Saints, producing 56+ receiving yards in three of those four games. He now gets a home/dome start vs. a Ravens pass defense that ranks 28th in yards allowed. Great spot for the engine of the Saints offense.

