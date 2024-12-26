Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Thursday Night Football: Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Bears vs. Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

After two games already in the books from Wednesday, we have a Thursday Night Football matchup to enjoy between the Seahawks and Bears. Let's take a look at the betting side of things and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 48-48 (-5.53 units)

Bears vs. Seahawks Betting Odds

Seahawks: Spread -4 (-110), -205 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Bears: Spread +4 (-110), +180 Moneyline (BetMGM)

Game Total: 42 points (DraftKings)

The big news for this game is that Kenneth Walker III (ankle) has been ruled out for the Seahawks. The Bears will have all of their top offensive skill players available.

Bears vs. Seahawks Betting Picks

Zach Charbonnet anytime touchdown (-165 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Prior to playing last week, Walker had missed the previous two games for the Seahawks. In Week 14, Charbonnet turned 22 carries into 134 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals. In Week 15, Charbonnet only had eight carries for 54 yards against the Packers, but he did score another touchdown. Walker has missed four games this season and Charbonnet has scored at least one touchdown in each of them.

Walker has seven rushing touchdowns of his own this season despite missing four games. He also gobbled up 23 carries inside the red zone. Over the four games that Walker missed, Charbonnet has received a total of 13 carries inside the red zone. The Bears have given up 16 touchdowns to running backs this season, which leaves Charbonnet with a favorable opportunity to score again.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 72.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Smith-Njigba is having a breakout season. He was quiet out of the gate, posting 53 or fewer receiving yards in six of his first eight games and just one touchdown reception during that span. Since then, he has seven straight games with at least 74 receiving yards including 11 targets in four of those games. He also scored five touchdowns during that stretch.

The hefty workload is noteworthy for Smith-Njigba because the Bears have allowed 8.91 yards per target to opposing wide receivers, the third worst mark in the league. With plenty of targets likely coming JSN's way again, over is the way to go here.

T.J. Edwards over 7.5 tackles + assists (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Edwards has recorded at least 130 combined tackles in each of the last three seasons. He had 155 combined last season, which came on the heels of producing 159 combined in 2022 with the Eagles. He has continued to remain productive this year, recording 119 combined tackles through 15 games.

Across his 15 games, Edwards has recorded at least eight total tackles eight times. That includes reaching that threshold in four of his previous five games. Charbonnet has at least 18 carries in two of the four games that Walker has missed, so Edwards could have another busy night in the tackles department.

Bears vs. Seahawks Prediction

The Bears have lost nine games in a row, while the Seahawks are still fighting for a playoff spot. As bad as the Bears have played, they are 4-4 at home this season. However, the Seahawks are 5-1 on the road. The Bears might keep this close, but look for the Seahawks to come away with the victory.