Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Odds, Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets for Tonight

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

This week's edition of Thursday Night Football brings a stellar matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are coming off victories in Week 1, and have their sights set on making lengthy runs in the playoffs.

Let's get to the bevy of betting options that are available and highlight a few of them to consider.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.78 units)

Season record: 2-1 (+0.78 units)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings, and here are my picks for tonight.

Chiefs: Spread: -4.5 (-105), -205 Moneyline

Chargers: Spread +4.5 (-115), +175 Moneyline

Game Total: 54.5 Points

Thursday Night Football - Chiefs vs. Chargers Best Bets and Player Props

Travis Kelce over 76.5 Receiving Yards (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With Tyreek Hill no longer in the picture, Kelce is now the Chiefs' undisputed top pass-catching option. Opposing defenses may try to focus more on stopping him this season, but that doesn't mean that they'll be able to. He torched the Cardinals in Week 1, catching eight of nine targets for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers probably aren't happy to see Kelce, since they have had no answer for him in recent seasons. The one game that he played against them in 2020, he caught nine of 14 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. He received a total of 24 targets across two games against them last season, finishing with 104 and 191 receiving yards, respectively. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him blow past the over on this prop.

JuJu Smith-Schuster over 55.5 receiving yards (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Chiefs could have a more balanced passing game with Hill gone, taking a group approach to help make up for his absence. Still, Smith-Schuster is in an excellent position to take over as their top wide receiver. He received eight targets in Week 1, which were second on the team only to Kelce.

Smith-Schuster made the most of his opportunities in his first game as a Chief, posting six receptions for 79 yards. The Chargers could be compromised in their secondary with J.C. Jackson still dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss Week 1. Even if he is able to take the field Thursday, he might not be completely healthy. In what should be a high-scoring game, the over here for Smith-Schuster is appealing.

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The fact that this bet has plus odds is surprising. Mahomes had five touchdown passes in Week 1, completing 30 of 39 pass attempts for 360 yards. This game has a high total, so points will likely not be difficult to come by for the Chiefs.

Mahomes began last season with at least three touchdown passes in each of the first four games. In two meetings with the Chargers, he had at least three touchdown passes both times. The risk here could be well worth the potential reward.

New users can take advantage of the FanDuel promo code that nets new players a no sweat first bet worth up to $1,000.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Chiefs vs. Chargers

Travis Kelce over 76.5 Receiving Yards (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

JuJu Smith-Schuster over 55.5 receiving yards (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

For more picks, check out our NFL Week 2 picks, and you can always find the latest Week 2 odds.

If you already have an account at DraftKings or FanDuel, you can still get access to an awesome welcome bonus elsewhere. New players can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

If you're looking to wager on the NFL this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks along with a wide variety of NFL futures and NFL player futures.

Make use of the best sports betting sites and NFL betting sites to get the most out of your NFL betting experience, including promo codes with signup bonuses and specials. Our favorite bonus is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250.