Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 16

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots, Week 16

After a disastrous loss to the Raiders last week, the Patriots won't have an easy matchup to bounce back when they face the Bengals in Week 16. Let's dig into this game and highlight some appealing wagers to consider.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.58 units)

Season record: 22-26 (-7.88 units)

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Bengals: Spread -3 (-110), -165 Moneyline

Patriots: Spread +3 (-110), +140 Moneyline

Game Total: 41.5 points

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots Best Bets And Player Props

Bengals Moneyline (-165 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Patriots have gone cold at the worst time. They had their sights set on a playoff spot in the AFC, but have lost three of their last four games. They had a tough schedule, though, with two of their three losses coming against the Bills and Vikings. None of their seven wins this season have come against teams that currently have a winning record.

At 10-4, the Bengals present another difficult matchup for the Patriots. They come into this game having won six straight, which included an impressive win over the Chiefs. They have significantly more firepower on offense than the Patriots do, scoring at least 30 points in a game five times this season. It's tough to earn a victory against the Patriots at home, but with how these two teams are playing, expect the Bengals to extend their winning streak.

Bengals Over 22.5 Points (-105 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

During their six-game winning streak, the Bengals scored at least 23 points five times. In their 10 victories this season, they have averaged 30.2 points. In their four losses, they have averaged just 16.8 points. Working under the projection that they win this game, the over stands out.

On the Patriots' side of things, they have allowed at least 24 points in each of their last six losses. Three of those losses came at home when they allowed 37, 33 and 24 points, respectively. The weather is expected to be cold for this game, but with no significant winds or precipitation expected, points might not be hard to come by for the Bengals.

Jakobi Meyers Over 44.5 Receiving Yards (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Mac Jones was terrible last week against the Raiders, completing only 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards. Still, Meyers finished with 47 receiving yards. He was targeted six times, marking the fifth time over his last six games that he has received at least five targets. During that span, he recorded at least 45 receiving yards four times.

With how well the Bengals are playing right now, the Patriots might be forced to throw the ball more than they normally would like to. The Bengals have allowed the 13th-most passing yards per game in the league, so this isn't exactly an imposing matchup. Given this modest total, the game script could help Meyers reach the over.

