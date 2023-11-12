Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: NFL Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10

The BetMGM bonus code features a great welcome offer for new customers. And as of Sept. 28, sports betting is live in Kentucky. Football fans in the Bluegrass State can get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM Kentucky sports betting promo.

Apparently, I'm SO GOOD at getting Bears games wrong that I was asked to extend my "prowess" into a weekend game. When given the choice of games, I thought the Art Modell Holy War was the appropriate choice. I'd try to continue on with something snarky here, but this actually has the makings of a very good game, something I'm rather unfamiliar with having to cover the Bears. Can Cleveland's elite stop unit do enough to keep the Ravens at bay? Will there be more than 20 points scored in this game? Let's dive in.

Browns at Ravens Betting Odds for Week 10

Ravens -6.5/Browns +6.5

Ravens ML -275/Browns ML +240

Total o38/u38.5

The early opener for this last Saturday was 5.5. After Sunday's action, the line actually dipped to 4.5 before beginning a steady climb to 5.5 and 6 before hitting 6.5 yesterday. Bet and money percentages are almost exactly split, so no real clues there. The total opened at 40 and dropped to 38.5 by Monday morning and has stayed there since. A whopping 84% of bets and 96% of the money is on the under, which one might expect when the two top defenses (according to PFN) meet. Weather does not appear to be a factor on Sunday.

Browns at Ravens Betting Picks This Week

It is not often a team wins 27-0 and is nearly a TD underdog the next week, but that's the situation the Browns find themselves in. The Ravens took the first matchup in October, 28-3, but that was without Deshaun Watson under center. The Ravens have made good teams look really bad at home, drubbing the Lions 38-6 three weeks ago and drilling Seattle 37-3 last week. Neither of those teams have a defense like Cleveland's, however. I expect this one to be much, much closer. These teams have split the last two years but have done so winning at home, so I'm not going to call for the outright upset, but I do think this number is too high. The early movement in Cleveland's favor tells me there is a faction of sharps that liked the Browns even at +5.5 and I tend to agree. I see this game being a slug fest and the Browns D will keep them in it, making Cleveland +6.5 my best bet. If you are feeling frisky, a ML bet at +240 is a fun flier as well. From a total perspective, it appears sharps and squares agree the under is the right call and the number may continue to go down. If you can still get under the key number of 38 with 38.5s around, that is a sound investment as well.

Browns at Ravens Best Bet: Browns +6.5 (universal)

Browns at Ravens Prediction

Even in their blowouts last week, both teams started slowly and conservatively, leading with their defense. In fact, both games were scoreless after the first quarter, which makes for an interesting value prop here if you can find it. Let's go with that and say this game gets off to a 0-0 start. Last week, both teams got it going in the second quarter with 17-3 and 13-0 outbursts. I don't think either defense is going to allow "outbursts" in this one, but there will be some scoring as the Ravens take a 10-7 lead into half. The teams trade FGs in the third to make it 13-10 Baltimore heading into the fourth. A Dustin Hopkins FG at the gun forces OT at 16-16 before Lamar Jackson hits Zay Flowers for a long score on a busted play to give Baltimore a walk-off 22-16 victory.