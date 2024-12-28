NFL Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Take advantage now of the sportsbook promos available at NFL betting sites. This BetMGM bonus code gets new players a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

Denver Broncos @ Cincinnati Bengals: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 17

Forgive me if I don't understand the intricacies of covering a game involving teams with actual football talent. I'm so desensitized from covering the Bears that I really struggle when I see teams with a record where the first number is bigger than the second. And, despite the Bengals sitting at 7-8, they have obvious talent on the offensive side of the ball with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown. This sets up as quite a game between two teams still in the playoff hunt and it has a chance to dictate the tone for the entire NFL weekend.

Broncos @ Bengals Betting Odds

Broncos +3.5 (BetMGM) / Bengals -3 (FanDuel)

Broncos ML +154 (FanDuel) / Bengals -180 (bet365)

Total OVER 49.5 (BetRivers) / UNDER 49.5 (DraftKings)

This line opened at 3 and gradually rose to 3.5 throughout the week. Interestingly, 53% of the bets and 59% of the money is on the Broncos. The total opened at 48.5 and has steadily rose to 50, which is typical given the public's affinity for points and overs.

What are you waiting for? Sign now up at the best online sportsbooks. Bet $5 and use this bet365 bonus code and get a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1000

Broncos @ Bengals Betting Picks This Week

I will admit, my first instinct was to look at the under here, but with the Broncos 9-5 to the over and Cincy 10-5, I'm not as interested in that angle. Plus, with both teams in playoff contention, they will to leave everything on the field, so the under is not a great situational play. The over might be a decent play, but that's not my best bet in this one. The Broncos have fought adversity all year and Sean Payton knows how to get teams to the playoffs. The Bengals still can get into the playoff, but need a win and a lot of help. I really like the value on Denver, particularly if you can get the hook.

Broncos @ Bengals Best Bet: Broncos +3.5

Broncos @ Bengals Prediction

Denver gets out to a quick lead and tries to lean on their defense, resulting in a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The lead extends to 20-7 at half and then the Bengals make their comeback, as they always seem to do. Eventually, Cincy takes a 21-20 lead, but the Broncos kick a game winning FG at the gun for a 23-21 win.