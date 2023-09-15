NFL DFS
DraftKings and FanDuel DFS NFL Picks & Strategies Podcast for Week 2

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
September 15, 2023

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia break down the Week 2 Sunday slate in the NFL, all from a DFS angle. They run through cash ideas and tournament strategies at DraftKings. How many people will ride Tutu Atwell against the 49ers? Is it too easy to stack the Chiefs and Jaguars game? They discuss.

New RotoWire DraftKings DFS Optimizer

New RotoWire FanDuel DFS Optimizer

NFL Projected Rostership Percentage

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
