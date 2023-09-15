DraftKings and FanDuel DFS NFL Picks & Strategies Podcast for Week 2

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia break down the Week 2 Sunday slate in the NFL, all from a DFS angle. They run through cash ideas and tournament strategies at DraftKings. How many people will ride Tutu Atwell against the 49ers? Is it too easy to stack the Chiefs and Jaguars game? They discuss.

