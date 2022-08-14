DraftKings NFL: Sunday Preseason DFS Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

The Raiders visit the Vikings at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday for the only game of the day. While starters could see action in the second preseason game for Las Vegas and first for Minnesota, they are unlikely to play more than a handful of drives, so DFS players are advised to reach farther down depth charts when compiling their lineups.

If you're doing a DraftKings Showdown DFS contest, your lineup will consist of six flex players, one of which will be your Captain, who scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. Each player costs $7,600 normally or $11,400 as the Captain, so you can construct your lineup without worrying about positions or running out of salary. The below breakdown is organized by position, and quarterbacks generally score the most fantasy points while on the field, but keep in mind that most players are unlikely to play the entire game.

QUARTERBACK

Kellen Mond, MIN vs. LV: Both Mond and Sean Mannion are appealing options, as each quarterback's expected to play a full half with Kirk Cousins sidelined by COVID-19. Mond has the higher ceiling, as he was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after posting a 63:21 TD:INT and rushing for 19 touchdowns in his last three years at Texas A&M.

Nick Mullens, LV at MIN: Mullens was slightly more efficient than Jarrett Stidham in the preseason opener, completing eight of 11 passes for 72 yards while Stidham completed eight of 15 for 96 yards. Stidham still has the slight upper hand in the competition for the No. 2 spot behind Derek Carr, but both Stidham and Mullens should continue to see significant preseason playing time, with the latter likely to benefit from entering the game later and facing players deeper down Minnesota's defensive depth chart.

RUNNING BACK

Zamir White, LV at MIN: White saw the most volume out of Raiders running backs last Thursday against the Jaguars, and he impressed in his NFL debut, rushing 11 times for 52 yards and adding 23 yards on three receptions. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Georgia should continue to see sizable usage throughout the preseason as he tries to carve out a prominent regular season role in the Vegas backfield.

Kene Nwangwu, MIN vs. LV: Nwangwu didn't get many rushing attempts as a rookie behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, but the 2021 fourth-round pick should get more opportunities to showcase his skills here with the top two running backs unlikely to play much. While his offensive looks were limited last year, Nwangwu showed some promising ability in the open field on special teams, averaging 32.2 yards per kick return while breaking free for a pair of touchdowns.

WIDE RECEIVER

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, MIN vs. LV: Smith-Marsette was used sparingly as a rookie, but the Vikings appear ready to incorporate the 2021 fifth-round pick more in his second season after he finished his first year on a high note with 103 yards and a touchdown in Week 18. He's expected to return punts this season, and while Smith-Marsette trails K.J. Osborn for the No. 3 wide receiver role, he can still secure semi-regular playing time as the team's fourth-string wideout with a productive preseason.

Tyron Johnson, LV at MIN: Johnson was the Raiders' leading receiver in their preseason opener, catching two passes for 39 yards. While that total wasn't anything to write home about, Johnson likely earned himself a longer look in this game as he tries to secure a spot on the back end of Vegas' roster.

TIGHT END

Johnny Mundt, MIN vs. LV: Mundt has been used primarily as a blocker throughout his career with the Rams, but he's hoping to make a larger impact as a pass-catcher with the Vikings. He should have some opportunities to showcase his abilities while Irv Smith recovers from a thumb injury, as the Vikings will likely want to see what Mundt's capable of as a receiver in case Smith's injury lingers into the regular season.

KICKER

Daniel Carlson, LV at MIN: Carlson was in midseason form in the Hall of Fame Game, nailing both of his field-goal attempts, including one from 55 yards out. Kickers generally aren't recommended fantasy options, but Carlson's one of the best in the business and should have a monopoly on kicking opportunities for the Raiders while players at other positions only play part of the game. On the Minnesota side, Greg Joseph will handle kicking duty.

DEFENSE

Similarly to kickers, defenses have a playing time advantage over other positions, as these units accrue fantasy points regardless of personnel. If you run out of skill position players you like or expect a lot of sacks and turnovers, both the Vegas and Minnesota defenses are usable.



