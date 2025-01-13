DraftKings NFL: Wild-Card Sunday DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

The Games

Over/Under Road Team Road

Implied Total Home Team Home

Implied Total 47.5 Denver Broncos 19.5 Buffalo Bills 28 45.5 Green Bay Packers 20.25 Philadelphia Eagles 25.25 50.5 Washington Commanders 23.75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26.75

Quarterback

Josh Allen vs. DEN ($8,200)

Allen projects for the most raw points and also as the top point-per-dollar value at the position. He just brings so much to the table, including a nice rushing floor. He ran for nine TDs in his last seven starts and you can expect him (and every other QB who runs) to hold nothing back in that department as the games become more important. This isn't to say he's a lock by any means, however. The matchup is relatively tough, he's expensive and there are other appealing options. On the other hand, he's basically matchup-proof and there's enough value to afford him. It's a difficult decision that I've yet to settle on.

Jayden Daniels at TB ($7,500)

Daniels projects just a few points Allen and second among QBs from a point-per-dollar standpoint. He has a prime matchup against Tampa Bay's pass-funnel defense, who were just put to sword by Spencer Rattler and the Saints backups last week. Similar to Allen, Daniels is a big threat on the ground as well, which is usually amplified in the playoffs. The Washington-Tampa Bay game has the highest total and closest spread, giving it clear shootout potential. I wouldn't fault anyone for preferring Daniels.

Keep Jalen Hurts ($7,300) and Baker Mayfield ($6,800) in consideration for GPPs. Hurts, because he might be the least popular of the four and always has ceiling potential given how often we see the tush-push result in multiple rushing TDs. And Mayfield, because of how good he's been and how favorable the matchup is. That game looks like the best environment to produce fantasy points and we've seen Mayfield put up at least 29 on five different occasions this season. It makes perfect sense to pair him Irving and either Evans or McMillan.

Running Back

Bucky Irving vs. WAS ($7,000)

Irving will be massive chalk, over 90% in cash-games. He ranks as the top overall value on the slate by a considerable margin. He's been great and so is the matchup. There isn't much else to say. Rachaad White ($5,000) played just 18 snaps last week and didn't have a touch. It's pretty simple, the only reason to consider fading Irving is leverage.

Saquon Barkley vs. GB ($8,500)

Barkley broke more slates with massive ceiling scores than any other running back this season. He'll be the second-most popular RB and likely the second-most popular player on this slate behind Irving. His salary is somewhat prohibitive if you want to spend up at QB and WR, however, which is the difficult decision and why Barkley can't be considered a must. Still, I think there's enough value at WR to afford him and that's the way I'm leaning.

Josh Jacobs ($7,700) and James Cook ($6,700) are leverage options for GPPs. I'd be more apt to take a chance on Cook given the cheaper salary and better matchup. Austin Ekeler ($4,800) and Jaleel McLaughlin ($4,900) can also be considered. Ekeler has shown upside with his involvement in the passing-game and this is a spot where Washington will be throwing. McLaughlin has taken over as the lead back in Denver, with double-digit touches in four consecutive games and a season-high 16 carries last week. Ekeler has the better matchup but McLaughlin is likely to see more volume.

Wide Receiver

Mike Evans vs. WAS ($7,900)

Evans projects for the most points at WR and also as the top value but he won't be overly popular as people spend up at QB and RB in favor of value at WR. Some will also take into consideration his matchup against Marshon Lattimore and think they can get away with Jalen McMillan ($5,100) instead. It's true that Evans hasn't fared well against Lattimore but all of their previous encounters came when Lattimore played for the Saints and he's coming off an injury so if you like Evans, I wouldn't worry too much about that narrative. Elsewhere in this range, A.J. Brown ($7,500) will go overlooked and that makes him intigueing for GPPs as leverage off of Evans and DeVonta Smith. Terry McLaurin ($6,500) has a great matchup and makes perfect sense paried with Daniels and Irving as part of a stack.

DeVonta Smith vs. GB ($5,700)

It was a toss up as to whether I highlighted Smith or Khalil Shakir ($5,300) here. They project about equally in point-per-dollar terms and will be the highest owned of the midrange value. I chose Smith as I feel a bit more comfortable about his volume given there are more mouths to feed in Buffalo. Not that I'm overly concerned with Shakir, who's drawn at least six targets in 10 consecutive games. Smith has 23 catches over his last three with two 100-yard games in that span and four TDs in his last four. He's also priced cheaper than we've seen all season.

For GPPs, I mentioned McMillan as another strong option in this range. The Packers will go overlooked but at least one of them should succeed in the absence of Christian Watson. We've seen big games from Jayden Reed ($5,500) and Romeo Doubs ($5,400) but they've been few and far between given Green Bay's run-heavy approach. Dontayvion Wicks ($4,500) is Watson's direct replacement and would offer more salary relief. Marvin Mims ($5,100) is coming off back-to-back two-touchdown games. He doesn't see as much volume as you'd like but he's one of the most explosive players in the league and makes sense as leverage in Allen stacks. Olamide Zaccheaus ($4,600) can be considered with Daniels as he seems to have established himself as the No. 2 WR in Washington since Noah Brown's injury.

Tight End

Dalton Kincaid vs. DEN ($4,000)

Opposite of Saturday's slate, none of the tight ends really stand out for Sunday. I could've highlighted any of four players but I'll make the case for Kincaid first. He's cheaper than ever and plays for the team with the best QB and highest implied total. He drew at least seven targets in four of his last six games to finish the regular season. You might prefer Zach Ertz ($4,300), who has 11 catches and three TDs over his last two. Dallas Goedert ($3,900) and Tucker Kraft ($3,700) are similar options that round out the group. Kraft might end up the most popular considering he's the cheapest and the Packers are missing Watson. Cade Otton ($4,100) will be back after missing three games due to a knee injury and can be considered as leverage in GPPs.

Defense/Special Teams

Buffalo Bills vs. DEN ($3,500)

None of the defenses stand out either and it doesn't make sense to prioritize the position. The Bills ($3,500), Bucs ($3,100) and Packers ($2,600) will be similarly popular. Few will consider the Commanders ($2,800) and Broncos ($2,400). I prefer the home teams if I can afford it.

