Early Waiver Wire For Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks Cooper Rush would be the starter for the Cowboys if Dak Prescott (hamstring) misses time. In superflex leagues, Rush would have instant value. Running Backs Keaton Mitchell did not play for the Ravens this week, but he put in a full practice last week. The running back could move into the No. 2 role behind Derrick Henry before long.

Ray Davis is averaging six touches over the last three games. If James Cook were to miss time, Davis could become a major fantasy factor. Wide Receivers Demarcus Robinson is at his best when Cooper Kupp and/or Puka Nacua play. In that scenario, Robinson is an afterthought for opposing defenses. Dating back to last year, Robinson posted at least 44 yards in six of seven games in that scenario. The veteran continues to post similar yardage, but he also has four TDs over the last two games.

Parker Washington is the primary slot receiver for the