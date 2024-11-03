Early Waiver Wire For Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Cooper Rush would be the starter for the Cowboys if Dak Prescott (hamstring) misses time. In superflex leagues, Rush would have instant value.
Running Backs
- Keaton Mitchell did not play for the Ravens this week, but he put in a full practice last week. The running back could move into the No. 2 role behind Derrick Henry before long.
- Ray Davis is averaging six touches over the last three games. If James Cook were to miss time, Davis could become a major fantasy factor.
Wide Receivers
- Demarcus Robinson is at his best when Cooper Kupp and/or Puka Nacua play. In that scenario, Robinson is an afterthought for opposing defenses. Dating back to last year, Robinson posted at least 44 yards in six of seven games in that scenario. The veteran continues to post similar yardage, but he also has four TDs over the last two games.
- Parker Washington is the primary slot receiver for the
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Cooper Rush would be the starter for the Cowboys if Dak Prescott (hamstring) misses time. In superflex leagues, Rush would have instant value.
Running Backs
- Keaton Mitchell did not play for the Ravens this week, but he put in a full practice last week. The running back could move into the No. 2 role behind Derrick Henry before long.
- Ray Davis is averaging six touches over the last three games. If James Cook were to miss time, Davis could become a major fantasy factor.
Wide Receivers
- Demarcus Robinson is at his best when Cooper Kupp and/or Puka Nacua play. In that scenario, Robinson is an afterthought for opposing defenses. Dating back to last year, Robinson posted at least 44 yards in six of seven games in that scenario. The veteran continues to post similar yardage, but he also has four TDs over the last two games.
- Parker Washington is the primary slot receiver for the Jaguars with Christian Kirk done for the year. Washington caught three passes for 41 yards against the Eagles in a game in which Jacksonville struggled to move the ball.
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has scored a touchdown in four straight games while seeing at least four targets in the last three games. The receiver's role could decrease once Treylon Burks returns from injury, but for now, Mason Rudolph (as long as he's the starter) seems to focus on getting the ball to Westbrook-Ikhine.
- Jalen Coker has at least 30 yards in three straight games. The rookie's situation is not ideal as long as Bryce Young is at quarterback, but if Andy Dalton can reclaim the job, Coker's value could increase.
- KaVonte Turpin caught three passes for 36 yards in a game that CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) left early. If Lamb misses time, Turpin could see increased targets.
- KhaDarel Hodge could move into a regular role in the Falcons offense if Drake London misses time.
- Jahan Dotson did very little when A.J. Brown missed time early in the season, but if Brown (knee) misses time again, Dotson would play a high snap share.
Tight Ends
- Taysom Hill has had 10 opportunities to touch the ball in each of the last two games. With the Saints dealing with injuries on offense, Hill may be needed more than ever.
- Ja'Tavion Sanders had at least five targets and 49 yards in three of the last four games. Playing on a team that trails most weeks, Sanders could remain busy.
- Mike Gesicki has produced at a high level when WR Tee Higgins has missed time this year. If Higgins continues to be out, Gesicki may remain a strong TE option. Also, if Erick All (knee) misses time, Gesicki may have another path to increased targets.
- Jonnu Smith has been targeted 12 times in the two games since Tua Tagovailoa returned from injury. In the last three games, Smith is averaging 54 yards.
- AJ Barner was targeted seven times in relief of the injured Noah Fant. The Seahawks are off next week, but Barner could continue to see volume if Fant misses extended time.