FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Picks Week 5 DFS

We are heading into NFL Week 5 and a quarter through the season. We've seen enough to make better-educated decisions and help our odds of setting winning lineups. Last week was rough due to some key injuries, but it's time to bounce back and crush DFS Week 5.

Quarterback:

Tom Brady ($7,800) vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Buccaneers' wide receivers are finally getting healthy and that can only mean one thing, the Brady show. Brady is coming off a 385-yard, three-touchdown performance. Although he may not have to put up those numbers to beat the Falcons, they rank 22nd vs the quarterback position. Tampa Bay's run game hasn't been effective so it will be up to TB12 and his receivers to get the job done in a plus matchup.

Andy Dalton ($6,500) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jameis Winston looks like he'll miss another game, leaving Dalton as the Saints quarterback for the second straight week. The Saints are expected to get Alvin Kamara back this weekend, which gives Dalton another viable option to target against the 27th-ranked defense versus quarterbacks, Seattle Seahawks. This matchup has the potential for a shootout with Geno Smith catching fire in Seattle. Expect Dalton to throw a ton on Sunday.

Running Back:

Dameon Pierce ($7,500) at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Texans' lead running back has back-to-back weeks with 80-plus rush yards and a touchdown. Houston may be without a win on the season, but they have surprisingly been competitive in every game thus far. This is good news for Pierce. He's just beginning to heat up and finds himself in a plus matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars who rank 25th against the running back position. Pierce gives the Texans the best chance to win, and because of that, I'm expecting he'll have plenty of touches this weekend.

Alvin Kamara ($7,000) vs. Seattle Seahawks

There is a bit of risk with this play and that's why Kamara is listed at just $7,000. Reports are that Kamara had some good practices this week and is feeling great. Winston has been in need of another target and he'll get one with great upside in Kamara. You can't ignore the matchup either. The Seattle Seahawks have given up the 4th-most fantasy football points to running backs this season.

Wide Receiver:

Josh Reynolds ($6,400) at New England Patriots

Reynolds has been a reliable receiver for Jared Goff for the last couple of weeks. In that span, Reynolds has totaled 13 catches on 18 targets for 177 yards and a touchdown. He filled in great for lead wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown last week, and it appears the Lions could be without St. Brown again this week. The New England Patriots are a middle-of-the-road defense against wide receivers, and the Lions lead the NFL in offensive points. Reynolds has a good chance to find the end zone for the second consecutive week.

Chris Godwin ($7,000) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Godwin is healthy and immediately saw target volume last week. Brady targeted Godwin 10 times against the Chiefs in Week 4. Not bad for Godwin's first appearance since Week 1. As I mentioned with Brady above, the Buccaneers' run game just hasn't been there through the first four games of the season. Brady is happy to finally have his top receivers back on the field and will have a little fun against the Falcons. Godwin will see volume again against the 25th-ranked defense vs. wide receivers.

Tight End:

Zach Ertz ($5,900) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Revenge match! There is no real science behind it, but it happens a lot. Players often have big games against their former teams. Regardless, that is not the main reason to place Ertz in your Week 5 lineups. He has been one of the most consistent tight ends in the league this year. In fact, Ertz is the TE4 through four weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles rank 12th against tight ends. You can still feel confident that Kyler Murray is going to target his second-best pass-catching option in a game where he'll likely throw a bunch.

Defense:

Minnesota Vikings ($4,300) vs. Chicago Bears

This may be the easiest decision you make in Week 5 DFS lineups. I'm not sure why the Vikings' defense is priced at such a value against the worst offense in the league, but take advantage of it. Justin Fields hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 1 and has yet to sniff 200 passing yards. The Bears have decent running backs, but David Montgomery is banged up, and Khalil Herbert is hot and cold. The Chicago Bears offense ranks 27th against opposing defenses.

