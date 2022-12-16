FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Saturday Picks Week 15 DFS

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Football series.

We've got Saturday NFL games for you! I'll list the best value player from each position for you to add to your Saturday DFS lineups. You can use the money you saved on these players to spend on some of the more expensive, safer options.

Quarterback

Deshaun Watson ($6,800) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Watson is a little slow in his return to football, but it was expected. Watson was already looking much better in his second game back against the Bengals last week. He was able to complete 26 of 42 attempts for 276 yards and threw his first touchdown of the season. This will be his third game back, and I fully expect him to continue building on last week's performance. He's connecting with Browns' top wideouts, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and heavily targeting tight-end, David Njoku. Watson has rushed 13 times in his two games and there's no reason for him to remove that part of his game. Baltimore's defense is ranked 22nd against quarterbacks.

Running Back:

J.K. Dobbins ($6,600) at Cleveland Browns

Another player who is back from missed time is Dobbins. He exploded for 112 rush yards and a touchdown on 15 carries last week. Dobbins has one of the best matchups a running back can have this weekend. The Ravens will want to lean on Dobbins and expose the Browns' poor rush defense, especially with Lamar Jackson ruled out. The Cleveland Browns have given up the second-most fantasy points to the position, and they have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns to running backs this year.

Wide Receiver:

Donovan Peoples-Jones ($6,500) vs. Baltimore Ravens

It's the value stack for Saturday NFL! As I mentioned in the Watson section, he has been connecting with his wide receivers, especially Peoples-Jones. Last week, Peoples-Jones caught eight of Watson's 12 targets for 114 receiving yards. Watson will continue throwing a ton this week against the Baltimore Ravens' defense who ranks 26th vs. wideouts, which is great news for DPJ. The Ravens have allowed a wide receiver to reach 120-plus receiving yards five times this season.

Tight End:

Dawson Knox ($5,300) vs. Miami Dolphins

It is very difficult to find weekly budget-friendly gems on a normal week for the tight end position, let alone for a three-game Saturday slate. With that said, Dawson Knox isn't a bad option if you're looking to save on tight end position Saturday. Knox is coming his best game of the season, catching four of seven targets for 41 yards and a touchdown. In a short week for the Bills, Josh Allen will have incentive to continue looking Knox's way. The Miami Dolphins rank 29th against tight ends, and prior to Week 13 had allowed four touchdowns over a three-game stretch to the position.

Defense:

Minnesota Vikings ($3,900) vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Vikings' defense has given up a ton of yards to opposing offenses, however, this Indianapolis Colts offense is the worst in the league. They have allowed the most fantasy points to defenses. The Vikings' defense has 30 sacks on the year and should have no problem adding to that number against one of the league's worst offensive lines. As a result, the Colts haven't been able to get their passing or rushing game going this season, and they have one of the best running backs in the league (Jonathan Taylor) on their team. This will be a great fantasy week for the Vikings' defense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Nate Hamilton plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: dominateff, DraftKings: THEDomiNateFF.