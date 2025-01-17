FanDuel NFL: Saturday Divisional DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The NFL kicks off the divisional round of the playoffs with two games Saturday. The Texans take on the Chiefs, followed by the Lions playing host to the Commanders. Let's break down each position to help you build your lineups on FanDuel.

Quarterback

The game with the highest scoring upside is the matchup between the Lions and Commanders. The Lions averaged 33.2 points per game during the regular season, while the Commanders averaged 28.5 points per game. That makes both Jared Goff ($8,000) and Jayden Daniels ($8,500) appealing options. With opponents having to throw so much to keep up with their offense, the Lions allowed the eighth-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks this season. While Goff has more passing yards upside, Daniels adds value with his legs. He rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. Even though he has the highest salary among quarterbacks, Daniels could be well worth it.

C.J. Stroud ($7,200) wasn't great against the Chiefs in Week 16, throwing for 244 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had more than two touchdown passes in a game just once all season. In the Commanders' win over the Chargers last week, Stroud had just one passing touchdown. For those looking to fade Daniels and Goff, Patrick Mahomes ($7,700) could be the better option. The Texans allowed the third-most passing touchdowns in the league during the regular season. Mahomes had four games with three passing touchdowns this season.

Running Back

The Lions, Chiefs and Texans all ranked inside the top 11 in the league in terms of fewest rushing yards allowed per game. Yards on the ground might be difficult to come by in both games. The Chiefs have split carries between Isiah Pacheco ($5,700) and Kareem Hunt ($5,800), making both risky options. Pacheco has only received three red-zone carries over five games since returning from injury, while Hunt had two touchdowns and eight red-zone carries over that same span. That might give Hunt a slight edge.

Joe Mixon ($7,600) was held in check by the Chiefs in their first meeting, rushing 14 times for 57 yards. Mixon turned 25 carries into 106 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers last week, but the game script worked in his favor. With the Chargers throwing four interceptions, the Texans ran the ball a lot in the second half to salt away the clock. The Texans could be playing catchup against the Chiefs, which wouldn't help Mixon. To further complicate matters for Mixon, he is dealing with an ankle injury that has him questionable to play.

If the Commanders are to keep up with the Lions, they will likely need to throw a lot. That's not good news for Brian Robinson Jr. ($6,000), who has rushed for fewer than 25 yards in three of his last four games. This could be a favorable spot to take a chance on Austin Ekeler ($5,500), who has more upside in the passing game. He posted five games during the regular season with at least three receptions and 40 receiving yards.

David Montgomery ($4,000) will make his return for the Lions, but he could be limited after missing three consecutive games with a knee injury. Still, at such a cheap salary, his touchdown upside might make him too good to pass up. The Lions should also still rely heavily on Jahmyr Gibbs ($9,200), who had 365 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 122 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown over the three games that Montgomery missed. The Commanders allowed 4.90 yards per carry to running backs this season.

Wide Receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,600) continues to have a high floor, posting at least six receptions in 12 of 17 games this season. He finished with 12 touchdowns after posting 10 touchdowns the season prior. Nico Collins ($8,500) also provides a similarly high floor. He had seven receptions for 60 years against the Chiefs in Week 16. Despite being limited to 12 games because of injuries, Collins still had 99 targets. The edge goes to St. Brown in the game with more scoring upside, but both players are great options.

For those looking to save some of their budget at wide receiver, don't sleep on Xavier Worthy ($6,400). He was targeted at least six times in each of his final six games, excluding Week 18 when the Chiefs rested many of their starters. The Texans allowed the third-most touchdowns to wide receivers this season, which included them allowing Worthy to reach the end zone in Week 16.

Working our way further down the salary scale at wide receiver brings us to Olamide Zaccheaus ($5,400) and Dyami Brown ($5,100). With how good Terry McLaurin ($7,600) has been, these two have cashed in on opposing defenses focusing their efforts on trying to slow McLaurin. Zaccheaus had 15 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the final three games of the regular season. Brown stepped up last week against the Buccaneers, catching all five of his targets for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Tight End

Travis Kelce ($6,500) averaged a career-low 8.5 yards per reception this season. He also had just three touchdown receptions. However, the Chiefs tend to look his way when it matters the most. Last year, he had at least five receptions and 71 receiving yards in all four of their playoff games. He hasn't posted fewer than 70 receiving yards in a playoff game since 2019. He's still the top tight end option for this slate.

After a quiet start to the season, Sam LaPorta ($5,900) saw his workload increase down the stretch. He was targeted at least six times in each of his final eight games. During that span, he had 38 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns. For those who can't squeeze Kelce into their budget at his more expensive salary, LaPorta is the top tight-end alternative.

For those looking to save even more at tight end, Dalton Schultz ($5,300) is worth considering. The Chiefs were tied for the second-most receptions allowed to tight ends during the regular season. They also allowed the most receiving yards in the league to the position. When Schultz faced them in Week 16, he caught five of eight targets for 45 yards and a touchdown.

