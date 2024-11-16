FanDuel NFL: Week 11 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

There are several exciting matchups in Week 11. They include the Steelers playing host to the Ravens and the Bills taking on the Chiefs. Let's dive into the DFS side of things and highlight some of the top options to consider on FanDuel.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Team Total Home Team Home Team Total 40.5 Packers 23.5 Bears 17.5 46.5 Jaguars 16.5 Lions 30.5 44.5 Raiders 17.5 Dolphins 26.5 43.5 Rams 24.5 Patriots 19.5 44.5 Browns 22.5 Saints 22.5 48.5 Ravens 26.5 Steelers 22.5 39.5 Vikings 23.5 Titans 16.5 43.5 Colts 19.5 Jets 23.5 44.5 Falcons 21.5 Broncos 23.5 48.5 Seahawks 20.5 49ers 27.5 46.5 Chiefs 22.5 Bills 23.5 47.5 Bengals 23.5 Chargers 23.5

No game has a total of at least 50 points. All but two games have a total of at least 43.5 points.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Lions, 49ers and Ravens.

Value Options

Cedric Tillman, CLE at NO ($6,500)

The trade of Amari Cooper to the Bills has left Tillman with an expanded role for the Browns. He has received at least nine targets in each of the last three games. He made the most of them, totaling 21 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns. An increased target share leaves him with plenty of upside against the Saints, who have given up the third-most receiving yards to wide receivers in the league.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, NO vs. CLE ($5,900)

Injuries have left the Saints searching for answers at wide receiver. Valdes-Scantling made a case for more work last week, turning three targets into three receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Big-play potential is nothing new for him, considering that he has averaged at least 15.0 yards per reception every season of his career in which he has played at least 10 games. This matchup against the Browns is appealing because they have allowed the fifth-most receptions of at least 20 yards in the league.

Other Value Options

QB Justin Herbert, LAC vs. CIN ($7,300)

QB Drake Maye, NE vs. LAR ($6,700)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, NE vs. LAR ($6,500)

RB Nick Chubb, CLE at NO ($6,200)

RB Audric Estime, DEN vs. ATL ($5,400)

WR Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. ATL ($6,800)

WR Calvin Ridley, TEN vs. MIN ($6,400)

WR Mike Williams, PIT vs. BAL ($5,700)

TE Hunter Henry, NE vs. LAR ($5,300)

TE Pat Freiermuth, PIT vs. BAL ($5,300)

Stacks to Consider

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Stacking the Steelers against the Ravens might be the most popular option of the week. The Ravens have been awful against the pass, allowing the most passing yards per game and the most passing touchdowns in the league. Russell Wilson ($7,800) had three touchdown passes last week and has thrown for at least 265 yards in two of three games since taking over as the starting quarterback of the Steelers. George Pickens ($7,900) is the top wide receiver to stack with him (will talk more on him later) and even Pat Freiermuth ($5,300) is a viable option to pair with Wilson. The Ravens have given up the most receptions in the league to tight ends.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have allowed the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. That makes Justin Herbert ($7,300) a consideration. Herbert wasn't asked to throw much last week in a lopsided win over the Titans, but he had recorded at least 279 passing yards and two touchdowns in both of his previous games. The top player to stack with him is Ladd McConkey ($6,300), who has garnered 23.1 percent of the Chargers targets this season. Also worth noting is that all four of McConkey's touchdowns have come at home, which is where the Chargers will face the Bengals.

Other Stacks to Consider

Lions– Jared Goff ($8,300) + Amon-Ra St. Brown ($9,200)

Broncos – Bo Nix ($7,400) + Courtland Sutton ($6,800)

Browns – Jameis Winston ($7,200) + Cedric Tillman ($6,500)

High-Price Heroes

De'Von Achane, MIA vs. LV ($8,700)

Achane has topped 80 rushing yards in a game just twice this season. However, he continues to be involved heavily in the passing attack, receiving at least five targets in a game six times. That has helped him generate four games with at least 100 total yards. Look for him to shine against a Raiders team that has allowed the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs.

Jonathan Taylor, IND at NYJ ($8,400)

It hasn't mattered if Joe Flacco or Anthony Richardson has started at quarterback for Taylor. He has rushed for at least 88 yards in five of his seven games. He also has four games with at least 100 rushing yards. One key to his success is that he has received at least 20 rushing attempts in a game four times. The Jets have done a good job of limiting wide receivers, but they have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game in the league.

The Smash Spot

George Pickens, PIT vs. BAL ($7,500)

Pickens has the potential to produce one of the best stat lines of the week among wide receivers. Last week, he caught five of seven targets for 91 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders. He has posted at least four receptions and 74 receiving yards in all three games since Wilson took over. Pickens averages 13.1 yards per target this season and has garnered 28.0 percent of the team's targets. He has never averaged fewer than 15.4 yards per reception for a season in his career, so with this favorable matchup, he has a great chance to post his third game of the season with at least 100 receiving yards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.