FanDuel NFL: Week 7 DFS Breakdown

There are only two teams on a bye in Week 7, although there will be two games on Monday and one game in London. Let's focus on the main slate of games Sunday and highlight some of the best options to consider on FanDuel.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Implied Total Home Team Home Implied Total 51.5 Seahawks 24.5 Falcons 26.5 41.5 Titans 15.5 Bills 25.5 41.5 Bengals 23.5 Browns 18.5 47.5 Texans 23.5 Packers 24.5 43.5 Dolphins 20.5 Colts 23.5 50.5 Lions 24.5 Vikings 25.5 43.5 Eagles 23.5 Giants 20.5 43.5 Raiders 17.5 Rams 25.5 51.5 Panthers 20.5 Commanders 30.5 47.5 Chiefs 23.5 49ers 23.5 38.5 Jets 19.5 Steelers 18.5

We have the potential for plenty of offense with three games having a total of at least 50 points.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Commanders, Falcons and Bills. There are five teams that have a total of at least 25 points.

Value Options

Jordan Addison, MIN vs. DET ($6,300)

Addison has not caught more than three passes in any of the three games that he has played. However, he was targeted eight times last week and he has an average depth of target of 17.1 yards for the season. The Vikings might need to throw a lot to try and keep up with the Lions' high-powered offense. That could really help Addison, considering that the Lions have allowed the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.

Darnell Mooney, ATL vs. SEA ($6,300)

Mooney had a quiet showing last week, catching three passes for 38 yards against the Panthers. Kirk Cousins only attempted 30 passes in the Falcons' lopsided win, so it resulted in Mooney receiving just five targets. Still, he has accounted for 23.0 percent of the Falcons' targets this season. In what should be a closer matchup with a potent Seahawks' offense, expect more work to come Mooney's way.

Other Value Options

QB Andy Dalton, CAR at WAS ($7,300)

QB Kirk Cousins, ATL vs. SEA ($7,200)

RB De'Von Achane, MIA at IND ($6,900)

RB Austin Ekeler, WAS vs. CAR ($6,600)

RB Chase Brown, CIN at CLE ($6,500)

WR Xavier Legette, CAR at WAS ($5,900)

WR Tyler Lockett, SEA at ATL ($5,800)

WR Tutu Atwell, LAR vs. LV ($5,800)

TE David Njoku, CLE vs. CIN ($5,300)

TE Zach Ertz, WAS vs. CAR ($5,100)

Stacks to Consider

Washington Commanders vs. Carolina Panthers

Jayden Daniels ($9,100) held his own against the Ravens last week, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns. That marked his fourth straight game with at least one touchdown pass. Of his six touchdown passes this season, four have gone to Terry McLaurin ($7,200). The duo carries tremendous upside into a matchup with the Panthers, who have allowed an average of 33.8 points per game. No other team in the NFL allows more than 29.7 points per game.

Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers

There should be plenty of points on both sides of this game. For now, let's focus on the Texans. C.J. Stroud ($8,400) threw for just 192 yards against the Patriots last week, but he had three touchdown passes in the Texans' route. He didn't need to throw much in the lopsided victory, leaving him with just 31 pass attempts. This should be a much more competitive game against the Packers, who are averaging 27.0 points per game. With Nico Collins (hamstring) out, both Stefon Diggs ($8,600) and Tank Dell ($7,000) are viable stacking options with Stroud. Diggs caught six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown last week, while Dell posted seven receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.

Other Stacks to Consider

Falcons – Kirk Cousins ($7,200) + Drake London ($7,500)

Lions – Jared Goff ($7,800) + Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,800)

Panthers – Andy Dalton ($7,300) + Diontae Johnson ($7,100)

High-Price Heroes

Jordan Love, GB vs. HOU ($8,700)

Let's now discuss the Packers' side of this matchup with the Texans. Picking a wide receiver to stack with Love can be tricky as they have a bevy of options who can explode in any given week, including tight end Tucker Kraft ($5,800). With so many weapons at his disposal, Love already has 12 touchdown passes despite playing in just four games. He has also completed 17 passes of at least 20 yards. His floor is tremendously high in this matchup.

Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. DET ($9,400)

The Vikings had a bye in Week 6, so Jefferson comes into this matchup fresh. While he only has one game this season with at least 100 receiving yards, he has caught a touchdown pass in four of five games. He has a whopping 33.3 percent target share and has an average depth of target of 13.0 yards. The Lions have given up the sixth-most passing yards per game in the league, so expect them to have a difficult time holding Jefferson in check.

The Smash Spot

Kyren Williams, LAR vs. LV ($8,600)

The Raiders are a mess. Their offense is a shambles after having traded Davante Adams. Their defense hasn't been any better with them being tied for the fifth-most points allowed per game in the league. They have allowed 5.2 yards per carry to running backs, which is the fourth-highest mark in the league. Williams already gets a ton of work for the Rams, totaling at least 18 carries in four of five games. He also has seven total touchdowns and has received 27 rushing attempts inside the red zone. The Rams could win this game handily, and if they race out to a big lead early, Williams could blow past 20 carries as they look to salt the clock away in the fourth quarter.

