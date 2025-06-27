This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Who wins the 2025 fantasy football ADP battle between Bucky Irving, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs? These backs are coming off the board as RB8 through RB10 in most drafts, and each offers a unique mix of upside, risk and usage. Let's dig into team context, injury history and efficiency metrics to help you pick the right back for your build.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (RB8)

Still, if Irving's second-half surge was a true reflection of his talent, he could make this ADP look like a steal. His all-around skill set and potential three-down role give him plenty of paths to smash expectations.

The bottom line: Irving is worth drafting at RB8 if you believe his breakout was real. But with an uncertain scheme or guaranteed volume, he's more volatile than his ADP suggests.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (RB9)

Taylor made a convincing case that he's back to his old self by closing 2024 with a four-game rampage. During that stretch, he averaged 29 carries, 157 rushing yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game. Despite missing three games last season, he still posted 1,431 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry, the second highest of his career.

That production masked some red flags. Taylor ranked just 29th percentile in yards after contact and 26th in broken tackle rate. He benefited from an elite run-blocking line, but that unit will be reshuffled in 2025 with a new center and right guard. The question is whether Taylor can remain efficient if the line takes a step back.

Durability is also a major concern. Taylor has averaged just 12 games per season the last three years. If he's fully healthy again, there's no question he can return to elite form. He may also benefit from RPO plays and defensive hesitation with a mobile quarterback under center.

The bottom line: Taylor brings top-three RB upside but comes with risk. If you're chasing ceiling, he's a smart pick. If you're looking for safety in Round 2, consider a different back.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers (RB10)

Jacobs didn't reach his 2022 peak last season but still produced 1,671 scrimmage yards and 16 total touchdowns — his second-best fantasy season to date. He showed strong durability and efficiency, ranking in the 83rd percentile in broken tackles and 80th percentile in yards after contact.

Green Bay leaned on Jacobs heavily down the stretch. From Week 7 on, he posted 20 or more PPR points in eight of his final 11 games. His receiving work fluctuated, with seven games with less than two catches and six with four or more. Even with inconsistent volume, he topped 38 receiving yards four times late in the season.

After QB Jordan Love looked more like a game manager than a playmaker, the Packers appear committed to a power-run identity. Jacobs proved that he is up to the task. With two 17-game seasons in the last three years, Jacobs is also one of the more durable RBs on the board.

The bottom line: Jacobs is the safest RB1 in this tier. He offers a high floor, red-zone usage and proven volume. At RB10, he's a rock-solid option for drafters who want reliability.

Final Thoughts on ADP Fantasy Football RB Values

Each back has legitimate RB1 potential, but the risk profiles vary. Bucky Irving is the rising star with elite metrics and explosive upside, but coaching turnover could create volatility. Jonathan Taylor is the most dynamic runner in the group, but his durability and offensive line changes make him a gamble. Josh Jacobs may not be flashy, but he checks every box for workload, scoring and consistency.

Safest pick at cost: Josh Jacobs

Most upside: Jonathan Taylor

