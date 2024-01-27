Gameday Injuries: Conference Championship Games

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in full all week following his early exit from the divisional-round win over the Packers due to a shoulder injury. As per Friday beat writer reports, Samuel is not expected to have any limitations versus Detroit, brightening the outlook for the entire San Francisco offense.

We've reached the NFL's version of the final four, and as would be expected, the injury report is very light. However, there is one noteworthy name with a questionable tag and a couple of key players that have been cleared to suit up, so let's dive into the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

There are no fantasy-relevant quarterbacks carrying injury designations for the Conference Championship Games

RUNNING BACKS

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per Saturday night reports, Pachecho is expected to suit up despite his sparse activity level over the last few days. However, if he were to have any setbacks or be limited, Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be in line to handle a larger workload than usual.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in full all week following his early exit from the divisional-round win over the Packers due to a shoulder injury. As per Friday beat writer reports, Samuel is not expected to have any limitations versus Detroit, brightening the outlook for the entire San Francisco offense.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (personal/hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Ravens despite practicing in full Wednesday and logging limited participation Thursday and Friday. With Toney out again, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Richie James, Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman will have a chance for more opportunities behind clear No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice.

The Lions' Kalif Raymond (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, Donovan Peoples-Jones could assume the No. 4 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Ravens' Mark Andrews is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in full all week and being activated from injured reserve Friday. Andrews was also able to log full participation in the final two practices of divisional-round prep, and he's reportedly looked healthy while running routes over that span. As per Friday beat writer reports, there's no word on whether Andrews will be on a snap limit, and given how well second-year pro Isaiah Likely has played in his stead, it's possible the two split the workload more evenly than earlier in the season when Andrews was healthy.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. As per Saturday night reports, Humphrey is expected to play.

Safeties

The Chiefs' Mike Edwards (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Linebackers

The 49ers' Oren Burks (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Chiefs' Willie Gay (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.