Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Sunday Night Football Week 8

The Packers (3-4) head into the lion's den of Highmark Stadium to face a Bills squad that carries a 5-1 mark and is coming off a Week 7 bye.

Green Bay has dropped three straight games following a 3-1 start and will head into this matchup significantly short-handed at wide receiver. Meanwhile, Buffalo has rattled off three consecutive victories after their only loss of the season, knocking off the Ravens, Steelers and Chiefs.

Moneyline: Packers +400 (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Bills -460 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Packers +10.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Bills -10 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 46.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Under 47 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Bills opened as solid 8.5-point home favorites when this line was first released in the middle of last week, and Buffalo's projected advantage has unsurprisingly only risen. The number quickly rose to 10 following the Packers' loss to the Commanders in Week 7, and it got as high as 11 during the week before setting at its current high point of Bills -10.5.

The total has experienced much more up-and-down movement, although over a tight range. It opened at 48 points before dipping to 47 early in the week, and it's constantly toggled between 48 and a low point of 46.5 points since then. The news late in the week that Allen Lazard would miss the game for Green Bay with a shoulder injury likely influenced a dip to an extent.

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills Betting Picks This Week

The Packers have been mired in controversy over the last several weeks as the losses have mounted, and they may be at a low point in terms of outlook going into this interconference clash. Not only is Green Bay going into a primetime road matchup against an elite Bills team coming off a bye week, but they'll have to do it without their leading wideout Allen Lazard (shoulder) in addition to trusted veteran Randall Cobb (IR-ankle).

An air attack helmed by an injury-prone and aging Sammy Watkins, talented but inexperienced Romeo Doubs and a potentially gimpy Christian Watson (hamstring) doesn't exactly shape up as a recipe for success versus a Bills defense allowing just 205.3 passing yards per game and a stingy 9.1 yards per completion. Naturally, Aaron Rodgers does have Aaron Jones to turn to as both runner and receiver. Nevertheless, it figures to be an uphill battle for the ground attack as well, considering Buffalo may not be overly concerned with the Pack's short-handed air arsenal and the fact the Bills are surrendering an NFL-low 76.2 rushing yards per game, including 67 per home contest.

On the other side, the Bills and their high-powered offense will take aim at a Packers defense that could eventually start to wear down despite its ample supply of talent, considering the inefficiency of the team's offense. Buffalo came into Week 8 ranked No. 1 with 440.8 total yards per game and 6.6 yards per play, including 8.1 per home game. Not only are Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis all thriving, but Devin Singletary is quietly more involved than ever in the passing game as well and already has a 22-167-1 line through the air in six games.

Green Bay's defense has been far more vulnerable against the run than pass, giving up 139.6 rushing yards per game, including 156.7 per contest in the last three. Singletary and promising rookie James Cook do have the talent to exploit such weaknesses, but the Bills' largely matchup-proof passing game should also have its fair share of opportunities against a Green Bay unit that's given up appreciably more through the air on the road (232.8 PYPG allowed) than at home (83.7 PYPG allowed).

The Bills are very heavy favorites for a reason, but a prideful Rodgers and Packers team overall should fight hard for at least three quarters here. The 10.5-point spread is a bit of a tricky number, so let's go with the surer proposition of a Bills win and GB not doing enough to contribute to the total going over.

Packers at Bills Best Bets: Same-Game Parlay: Bills moneyline and Under 47 points (+132 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills Prediction

The Bills will encounter a desperate Packers team in this spot, and there naturally could be a bit sluggishness/letdown from Buffalo early after such a big win prior to the bye. However, talent will eventually prevail, although this won't necessarily be the absolute rout that might be expected.