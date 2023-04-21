Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
John on In The Zone: Which WR is Picked First? (Radio Clip)

John on In The Zone: Which WR is Picked First? (Radio Clip)

Written by 
John McKechnie 
April 21, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's John McKechnie joins Orlando's The Game to discuss which wide receiver will get picked first in the 2023 NFL Draft.  Maybe Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Also, how early is too early for Bijan Robinson?

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
John McKechnie
John McKechnie
John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
ADP Analysis: AFC South Players to Watch in 2023
ADP Analysis: AFC South Players to Watch in 2023
Video Shorts: Jim's Favorite NFL Draft Bets
Video Shorts: Jim's Favorite NFL Draft Bets
NFL Draft Betting Picks: Bet These Now Before Odds Move
NFL Draft Betting Picks: Bet These Now Before Odds Move
Best Ball Strategy: Underdog Pay No Mind List
Best Ball Strategy: Underdog Pay No Mind List
Seven Must Draft Rookies (Video)
Seven Must Draft Rookies (Video)
John on In The Zone: Worried About Anthony Richardson, Plus OBJ to BAL
John on In The Zone: Worried About Anthony Richardson, Plus OBJ to BAL