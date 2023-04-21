John on In The Zone: Which WR is Picked First? (Radio Clip)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's John McKechnie joins Orlando's The Game to discuss which wide receiver will get picked first in the 2023 NFL Draft. Maybe Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Also, how early is too early for Bijan Robinson?

